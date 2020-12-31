The Top 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2020

Here are the 101 most-read stories on Bleeding Cool of the year. The numbers don't lie. Our May scoop that DC comic book series Lucifer was cancelled mid-run and would conclude as an original graphic novel is now coming to fruition and will be published in February 2021. The full list runs below; the numbers don't lie; this is what you want.

The Top 101 Most-Read Stories Of Bleeding Cool In 2020
Credit: DC
  1. Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story, Released as a DC Graphic Novel
  2. Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
  3. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
  6. The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
  7. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  8. Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
  9. Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
  11. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
  12. WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
  13. The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
  14. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  15. The Rarest Generation Two Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  16. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  17. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  18. Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
  19. WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
  20. Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
  21. Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
  22. The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
  23. Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
  24. Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
  25. The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
  26. New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
  27. How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  28. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
  29. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
  30. Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
  31. Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
  32. American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
  33. The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
  34. Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
  35. A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
  36. The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
  37. Censored Michael Turner Superman/Batman Page For Auction At Heritage
  38. Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
  39. Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
  40. The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
  41. The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  42. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  43. A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
  44. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
  45. Full Niantic Fifth Birthday Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  46. Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
  47. American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
  48. Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
  49. The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
  50. The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
  51. Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
  52. Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
  53. Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
  54. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
  55. Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
  56. Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
  57. WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
  58. The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
  59. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  60. Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
  61. More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
  62. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss
  63. Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
  64. Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
  65. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
  66. Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
  67. Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
  68. The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
  69. When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
  70. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  71. Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
  72. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
  73. Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
  74. Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
  75. Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
  76. Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
  77. The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
  78. Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
  79. "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
  80. "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
  81. Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
  82. Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
  83. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  84. The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
  85. Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
  86. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  87. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  88. Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
  89. Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
  90. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  91. Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
  92. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
  93. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  94. We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
  95. The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
  96. Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
  97. Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
  98. Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  99. Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
  100. DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
  101. Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"

And if you want to check out previous years:

 

