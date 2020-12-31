The Top 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2020

Here are the 101 most-read stories on Bleeding Cool of the year. The numbers don't lie. Our May scoop that DC comic book series Lucifer was cancelled mid-run and would conclude as an original graphic novel is now coming to fruition and will be published in February 2021. The full list runs below; the numbers don't lie; this is what you want.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story, Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- The Rarest Generation Two Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
- Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- Censored Michael Turner Superman/Batman Page For Auction At Heritage
- Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
- Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Full Niantic Fifth Birthday Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
- Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
- Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
- 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
- Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
And if you want to check out previous years:
- The 100 Most-Read Stories Of 2019 On Bleeding Cool
- The 50 Most Read Stories on Bleeding Cool For 2018
- The Top 50 Posts of 2017
- Bleeding Cool's 50 Most Read Stories For 2016
- For The Whole Of 2015 – The Dead Turtle Bump
- The Top Twenty Most Read Stories Of 2014 On Bleeding Cool
- The Twenty Most Popular Posts Of 2013
- Lying In The Gutters – A 2012 Special
- And the rest…