Mafia: Trilogy Remasters Teased For Full Reveal Next Week

The Mafia series is making its triumphant return in the coming days with a new remaster for current-get consoles. Publisher 2K Games and developer Hangar 13 just announced the upcoming Mafia: Trilogy with a short teaser trailer showing off the three protagonists across each game and a date: May 19th, 2020.

On May 19th, we can expect a full reveal, with what will likely include a full trailer as well as additional details about what the remasters will entail. As far as games, you'll get the original Mafia that launched in 2002, Mafia II, and Mafia III. Each features a very different narrative with a unique protagonist: Vito Scaletta is one of the most memorable, taking the world of Mafia II by storm.

It appears from the footage we've seen thus far that Mafia: Trilogy is a remaster, so we'll likely see upscaling, better controls, improved game mechanics overall, and all those old gems. We won't have to wait long to see it, though. May 19th is already next week if you can believe that. The time is certainly passing by at lightning speed.

If you've never jumped into the Mafia series, you've definitely been missing out. My personal favorite is Mafia II – check out the official summary by way of the Steam page.

Vito Scaletta has started to make a name for himself on the streets of Empire Bay as someone who can be trusted to get a job done. Together with his buddy Joe, he is working to prove himself to the Mafia, quickly escalating up the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence… the life as a wise guy isn't quite as untouchable as it seems.

We'll be here to bring you all the details on what to expect from the trilogy. In the meantime, you might want to do some reading.