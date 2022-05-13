Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: V Battle Promos

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at some special products that will be released along with the set.

The V Battle Decks will be the only way to get these specific Mewtwo V and Melmetal V cards, which use different illustrations than the Mewtwo V and Melmetal V that can be pulled in Pokémon GO packs. These decks will be released as individual V Battle Decks as well as a joint product. Take a look at the product solicitations to see which one you'll pick up:

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Mewtwo V Battle Deck / Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Melmetal V Battle Deck Launch: 01 Jul 2022 Unleash mental might or metal mayhem with a deck led by Mewtwo V or Melmetal V with Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO V Battle Decks. Mewtwo V leads an elusive team of Psychic-type Pokémon, while Melmetal V brings the crushing power of Metal types. Land quick hits turn after turn, keep Energy in play, and master all the tricks of these two V Battle Decks! Each Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Mewtwo V Battle Deck and Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Melmetal V Battle Deck includes: 1 ready-to-play 60-card deck 3 reference cards 1 rules booklet Single-player playmat Damage counters 1 large metallic coin 1 deck box 1 strategy sheet 1 code card to play this deck online

Product information is not yet out for the joint product, but historically this version of the product has also featured a bonus holographic version of a trainer card from a previous set.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.