The Wolf Among Us 2 Is Getting A Reveal On Wednesday

Telltale Games is finally going to show off more of The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series in a special event this Wednesday. For the longest time, we have been waiting for this game, as it was originally conceived after the first game was completed and then officially announced during San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. Then Telltale, back in its original form, basically imploded due to a number of factors, and the idea that we would ever see this game in the future was essentially dead in the water. That is, until the company was revitalized and a teaser trailer was dropped during The Game Awards 2019 letting us know that the game was back on and that we'd eventually see it sometime in the future. …Then the pandemic hit and there's been little to no news about it ever since. It's been a long road, but it looks like we're finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

Today the company announced they would be doing a virtual reveal event for The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series on Wednesday, February 9th, broadcast live on Telltale Games' YouTube channel. The event is being hosted by Geoff Keighley, which makes sense since all of Telltale's recent reveals have been centered around his events in both summer and winter. They didn't really go into much detail as to what the stream would entail, only that it would be about 30-minutes, and it would finally give us a look at the long-awaited sequel, which will include the first official trailer with all of the footage captured in-game. The event will also have a behind-the-scenes segment, but no word as to what they will really encapsulate at this time. Here's hoping they do the Fables comic book series right again, as the first game did an amazing job of telling the story of Fabletown prior to the first comic book's storyline.