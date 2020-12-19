Xavier Woods & Jerry Holkins Inspired Two New Manticore Games Titles

Manticore Games has released two new titles this week, each inspired by two different creators in WWE's Xavier Woods and Penny Arcade's Jerry Holkins. If you haven't been keeping track of the company lately, Manticore has been doing a lot with getting people to make games using their platform, Core. Which utilizes the Unreal Engine-powered UGC platform for creating and playing games. They recently showed off a lot of what the platform can do during the Core D&D Panel of Legends at PAX 2020, where people created dungeons from scratch and had celebrities play them to determine a winner. Both Woods and Holkins were a part of that, and now, they both have a new game for you to try inspired by them as you can try The Evenflow Experience and The Night of 1000 Hours. You can read about both below and give them a try at the corresponding links, completely free. All you have to do is sign up for an account on their website.

The Evenflow Experience (Inspired by Xavier Woods)

The land is under siege by the elemental forces of Water, Earth, Fire and Air. Band together to battle the armies and defeat their leader, the evil Chain Demon. Inspired by one of Xavier Wood's favorite D&D stories, this fantasy RPG features four classes with multiple skill choices, loot and crafting. It's teamwork time, let's mess this guy up!

The Night of 1000 Hours (Inspired by Jerry Holkins)

An elf carrying a baby in magical swaddling has dropped dead in the local tavern. Will you be among the HEROES who will attempt to get the child to the Wayrest Chapel, or will you join the lycanthropic BANDITS to stop them? Inspired by Jerry Holkins' D&D one-shot adventure, The Night of 1000 Hours, this game pits two teams against each other with a magical (and quite bouncy) baby in the middle.