Deadpool Creator Teases Big X-Men Cameos in Upcoming Wolverine Film

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently teases "mind-blowing" X-Men cameos that might be included in the upcoming Wolverine crossover film.

We're still obsessed with 20th Century Studios' long-running X-Men universe, spanning over two decades (and two separate slates) of titles, all tied together via the popular film X-Men: Days of Future Past, with the potentially grim conclusion depicted in the 2019 film Logan. Thankfully, there's now a chance we're finally getting to revisit a few of our favorite X-Men for a new story in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine crossover event because we deserve a happy story for some of our beloved X-Men after all these years of grim circumstances.

Are Major X-Men Cameos Planned for Deadpool and Wolverine Film?!

When recently asked about the chances of other mutants or X-Men appearing in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (which currently remains untitled), the comic book creator teased that there's a lot to look forward to for Marvel fans. While speaking to the Nuke the Fridge YouTube channel (via The Direct), Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld divulged, "The stuff I know, it will melt your face, alright? That's all I'm going to say; it'll melt your face!" Liefeld later elaborates on the casting so far, explaining, "Some stuff I was aware of, I had to be quiet before it was announced. I knew Hugh and Ryan were getting back together for 'Wolverine 3.' I've been very fortunate people put stuff in front of me. And trust me, all I'm saying is I saw that cast list. I think people are just going to freakin' get blown away, and I'm not saying shit more than what I just said."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the creator discussed his status with the MCU and any advice he's offered to the studio's Kevin Feige, noting, "You know what, I was very honored. Mr. Feige reached out to me late last summer and wanted my input on some decisions. Then we had a follow-up meeting with the producers. I was just honored that they wanted to have my input, and they would say, 'We're considering a lot of different roads, a lot of different paths.'"

We'll have to wait and see what that means for the future, but it's likely too difficult to pass up any Deadpool advice from the mind who's actually behind the quirky mercenary's existence in the first place. Deadpool 3 is currently planned for a theatrical release starting on May 3, 2024.

