Arrowverse, Picard, Wednesday, Succession & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Mandalorian, Succession, Star Trek: Picard & Discovery, Wednesday, The Last of Us, Arrowverse, and more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Lifehouse with "Spin," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 beginning a promising new journey, HBO's Succession offering up the official final season trailer, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard previewing a "No Win Scenario," Wednesday star Jenna Ortega taking on Hot Ones, HBO's The Last of Us star Jeffrey Pierce revealing animated efforts & another candidate for Joel, Paramount+ ending the Star Trek: Discovery mission in 2024 after five seasons, Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim sharing his thoughts on not getting a meeting with DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran, and Showtime shares a s***load of preview for images for the second season premiere of Yellowjackets.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arrowverse, Star Trek: Picard, Wednesday, Succession & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Hulu's History of the World Part 2, Amazon's Carnival Row, Hallmark Channel's The Way Home, NBC's Saturday Night Live, TBS' AEW Dynamite, AMC's The Walking Dead: "Summit," Zoolander/Pepsi, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The CW's Riverdale, The CW's The Flash, Crunchyroll, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Pluto TV/Sailor Moon, FOX's HouseBroken, Financial Times' Capture with Jodie Whittaker, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 3, 2023:

History of the World Part II Cast Discuss Comedy Legend Mel Brooks

Carnival Row Season 2 Eps. 3 & 4 Review: Hard To See, Tough To Watch

The Mandalorian: CASETiFY Announces Disney+ Series Collection

The Way Home (The Good Show You Should Be Watching) Earns Season 2

Yellowjackets: Showtime Releases 50+ Season 2 Episode 1 Preview Images

Saturday Night Live/NFL Comparisons, Coach Gardner & "Kelce Ballerina"

Star Trek: Discovery Ends with Season 5 in 2024; Martin-Green Comments

Arrowverse: Guggenheim on Not Getting DC Studios/Gunn & Safran Meeting

Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Shows "Wings of Death" No Mercy

The Last of Us Almost Animated; "True Detective" Star Eyed for Joel

Eddie Kingston Quits AEW Following AEW Dynamite

The Walking Dead: Gurira Posts Look at Lincoln's Bloody Rick Grimes

Derek Zoolander Extends His Pepsi/Super Bowl 15 Minutes Of Fame

Orange Cassidy, Danhausen Win Spot in AEW Revolution Tag Title 4-Way

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Drops Official 5th & Final Season Teaser

AEW Exposes Business as Refs Help Powerhouse Hobbs Climb Ladder

Riverdale Season 7 Trailer: The Gang Goes Back in Time – But Why?

Bryan Danielson Caps Off AEW Dynamite With Profane Warning for MJF

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 4 "No Win Scenario" Preview Released

Succession Final Season Trailer: Will It Be a Bitter End for The Roys?

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 5 Trailer; McKnight Shares Heartfelt BTS Looks

Crunchyroll Becomes Native App in Next Wave of Sony Bravia Televisions

Sailor Moon, Rocky TV & More: New Pluto TV Lineup Packs a Big Punch

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Eps. 12 & 13 Review: Row Boats & Burobu

HouseBroken: FOX Ready to Unleash Season 2 on March 26th

Capture: Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Tackles Online Child Safety

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Review: A Long Road to Redemption

