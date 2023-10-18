Avatar, Gargoyles, Superman & Lois, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, chucky, doctor who, fear the walking dead, Gargoyles, gen v, saturday night live, superman and lois, The Walking Dead

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Our Flag Means Death, WWE/AEW, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's Geeked Week, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Disney+'s Gargoyles, The CW's Superman & Lois, Crunchyroll/Anime NYC, BBC's Doctor Who, Willow/Warwick Davis, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 18, 2023:

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Eps. 4 & 5 Review: Antique Shopping

WWE NXT Preview: Becky Lynch Live, Tag-Team Battle Royal & More

Chucky Season 3 Episode 3 Sneak Preview: Tiffany's Unexpected Visitor

Saturday Night Live: Nate Bargatze, Foo Fighters Set for October 28th

American Horror Stories: "Huluween" Event Teaser Offers New Nightmares

"I Don't Like People Talking S***" Says Goldberg While Talking S***

Avatar: The Last Airbender Images: Fire Lord Ozai, Zuko, Iroh & More

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Carol "Holding Something Back": McBride

Gen V S01E06 Trailer: Clues About Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Return?

Geeked Week 2023 Hits in November: Avatar: The Last Airbender & More

Fear the Walking Dead Has "Complete End"; Final Eps "Very Emotional"

"The Gargoyles Are Out of the Bag": James Wan; Dauberman "A True Fan"

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Bad Bunny (VIDEO)

Superman & Lois Season 4 Loses Veteran Staff Writer Over Budget Cuts

Judgment Day Wins Back Tag Titles on WWE Raw Putting AEW to Shame

Crunchyroll Home Video Kicks Off 2024 with Bocchi the Rock! & More

Doctor Who: BBC Confirms No "An Unearthly Child" for iPlayer Library

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Big Anime NYC Plans: Panels, Screenings & More

Gargoyles, The Boys/Gen V, Stranger Things & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

A World Without Willow in The Daily LITG, 17th of October, 2023

