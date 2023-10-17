Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: ,

A World Without Willow in The Daily LITG, 17th of October, 2023

Warwick Davis helps Willow DVD sales... No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.

Warwick Davis helps Willow DVD sales… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Willow: George Lucas Agreed With Bringing It Back On Solo Set
Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) in Lucasfilm's WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Willow Wars

  1. Willow Star Warwick Davis Questions Disney About Series Being Pulled
  2. DC Confirms Green Lantern Does Not Have Sex With J Edgar Hoover
  3. Doctor Who: Why BBC's WHO-niverse Will Be Missing "An Unearthly Child"
  4. Batman/Catwoman Gotham War Spoilers – The Grift Revealed
  5. The Lex Luthor Family Expands As Well- Superman #850 Spoilers
  6. Matthew Vaughn Says He Quit X3 Over Fox Exec Plan to Trick Halle Berry
  7. Transformers Decepticon Nemesis Bridge 3-Pack Revealed by Hasbro
  8. SNL: Taylor Swift Intros Ice Spice; Travis Kelce Pokes NFL (VIDEO) 
  9. Funko's New Online Pop! Yourself Program is a Hauntingly Good Time
  10. Steve McNiven & Charles Soule Create a Love Letter to Frank Mille

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Henry Flint, 2000AD comic book creator.
  • Adrian Kinnaird, Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing
  • Lloyd and the Bear creator Gibson Grey

