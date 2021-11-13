Baymax, Willow, Riverdale & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 Nov 21

I got the Grand Nat runnin' in the alley outside. Yo Michael, run like you hungry and get your ass in the ride. I'd rather have and not need you than watch your rotten demise. And you still owe me for them Nike's, you do not get to just die. You try to fuck with my brother, you get the bastard surprise. And that's more honest than your whole life in a fraction of time. I didn't get my degree in how to smoke weed 'till I'm blind. So you could ruin my high, Jewel Runner, do and you're bye… courtesy of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Run The Jewels for "Yankee and The Brave (Pt. 4)" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Disney+'s Willow cast being introduced, The CW's Riverdale going topless "Twilight Zone," Hugh Jackman singing his love for HBO Max's Adventure Time, Baymax returns in Disney+'s Baymax! to steal all of the feels, BBC's Peaky Blinders nears final season filming wrap, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi teases another Darth Vader face-off, Disney+'s Moon Knight & She-Hulk offer impressive looks, Paramount Network's Yellowstone has some serious ratings bragging rights, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, November 13, 2021:

Rick and Morty "Samurai & Shogun 2": Rick WTM-72's Savagery Unleashed

Fear the Walking Dead S07E05 & TWD: World Beyond S02E07 Promos Shared

Willow: Warwick Davis Introduces Viewers to Disney+ Series Cast

Becky Lynch Speaks About Her Recent Issues With Charlotte Flair

Yes, Adventure Time Fan Hugh Jackman Singing "Bacon Pancakes" Is Cool

SmackDown Preview 11/12: Will They Acknowledge Survivor Series?

Riverdale Becomes Topless Twilight Zone in Season 6 Episode 1 Images

Yellowstone S04 Premiere Hits 14.7 Million Viewers; No Stream Boost

Night Court: NBC Confirms Sequel Spinoff Series for 2022/23 Schedule

Law & Order Returns February; This Is Us, More: NBC Midseason Schedule

The Boys Spoil Vought+ Day with Reminder of Lamplighter's Fav Titles

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Announces Animated Prequel Shorts Series

The Spiderwick Chronicles: Disney+ Announces YA Novels Series Adapt

Intertwined Is Now Streaming On Disney+: Trailer & Poster Released

Cars On the Road Pixar Series Coming To Disney+

Moon Knight, She-Hulk Preview; Agatha Harkness, Marvel Zombies & More

X-Men '97 – X-Men: TAS Finally Gets That Revival on Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back Clip Released As Part Of Disney+ Day

AAA/Big Lucha Event In Mexico Canceled By Threat From Drug Cartel

Obi-Wan Kenobi BTS Clip: Hayden Christensen Lightsaber Training & More

Boba Fett Steals Spotlight in Disney+ "Under the Helmet" Special

Undertaker Says Brock Lesnar Wasn't Right Man To End The Streak

Baymax!: Big Hero 6 Spinoff Trailer Released; Set for Summer 2022

Willow: Disney+ Sequel Series Welcomes Dempsey Bryk to Cast

Hawkeye Sneak Preview: Kate Knows What Clint's Problem Is

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Offers Turkey Day Marathon Voting Update

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Director Offers Update on Final Season

