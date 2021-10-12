BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Oct 21: Chappelle, Rick and Morty, FTWD & More!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, October 12, 2021:

Chappelle/Netflix Update: 3 Suspended for Attempting to Crash Meeting

Cain Velasquez Will Return To Pro-Wrestling This December

What We Do in the Shadows S03E08 Preview: Nandor's "Crisis" Crisis

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: Mac & Dennis Go Country?

Star Trek: SNW – Anson Mount Confirms Season 1 Prod Wrap, Thanks Fans

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Preview Images Beg An Obvious Question

Chucky Finds a New Playmate in SYFY & USA Network Preview

Netflix Co-CEO Sarandos: Dave Chappelle, The Closer Not Going Anywhere

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E10 Preview: A New Hope in Their Eclipso Fight?

Doctor Who: Sixth Doctor Colin Baker Offers Olly Alexander Thoughts

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Has Serious Throne Issues in HBO Max Preview

Supergirl Season 6 E15 Hope for Tomorrow Preview: Things Get Personal

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Trailer: Chaos Brings Opportunity

WWE Raw Preview: Becky and Charlotte Join Forces

MLW & WWE Have Had Talks About A Talent Sharing Partnership

Animaniacs Season 2 Teaser Finds Yakko, Wakko & Dot Going ThunderCats

Blade Runner, FreakAngels & More: Crunchyroll Introduces Originals

Rick and Morty Drops New Short "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara"

And today's reviews include Funimation & Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, FOX's The Great North, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXII & Bob's Burgers, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Review: More Rengoku

The Great North Season 2 E03 Review: A Fantastic First Halloween

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXII Review: Lazy Jokes & Bad Taste

Bob's Burgers Season 12 E03 Review: Linda & Gayle's Pumpkin Chaos

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 E09 Review: Where Was This All Season?

