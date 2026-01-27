Posted in: TV | Tagged: Fallout, newlitg
Fallout Finale Goes Early in The Daily LITG, 27th Of January, 2026
Fallout Finale Goes Early was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Fallout Finale Goes Early and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Fallout Season 2: Prime Video Set to Stream Episodes 7 & 8 Early
- SCOOP: Logo Covers For All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman
- Marvel's Ultimate Universe Will Be Reborn In May 2026… Of Course
- Tom King On How A Batman #100 Wedding Tied Into 5G & Death Of Catwoman
- Tom King Says Alfred's Death Was A Fake, And Talks Double Date Hate
- Sal Buscema, Co-Creator Of Rom & The Defenders Has Died, Aged 89
- Dynamite Entertainment April 2026 Full Solicits: ThunderHawks
- Top 25 Anticipated Comics This Week Are Topped By Four Absolute Titles
- SPOILERS: First Appearances In Absolute Comics Titles This Wednesday
- Fake Robert Downey Jr Ultimate Endgame Sketch Cover Sells For $3500
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- ExoGP Gets A Comic Book Spinoff In Mad Cave Comics April 2026 Solicits
- Archie Game Galaxy Does Super Mario in Archie's April 2026 Solicits
- Bad Idea Full April 2026 Solicits: Tony Millionaire Oddball's Odyssey
- The Troika Lasso Does Not Mean Donna Troy In Absolute Wonder Woman
- Spider-Man/Superman Logos For The Daily LITG, 26th Of January, 2026
LITG one year ago, Nightshade Author Michael Connelly
- Nightshade: Bosch Author Michael Connelly Reveals New Novel's Covers
- Superman Takes Flight, Lex Luthor's on the Move: "Icon" TV Spot
- Alien: Earth Teaser Poster: Maybe Space Isn't So Bad After All?
- Did Diamond Hurt The Comic Store In Your Future?
- Alien: Earth Official Teaser: This Summer, The Horror Hits Home
- Emily In Paris Season 5: Lucien Laviscount Back; Lucas Bravo In talks
- Absolute Trump's Titans #1 in Keenspot's April 2025 Solicitations
- New Masters of the Universe x Thundercats Cheetarah Figure Debuts
- SNL Review: Too Soon to Make Timothée Chalamet Honorary Cast Member?
- Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys Comic Has Been Canceled By Dark Horse
- Week One Of Diamond's Thirteen Weeks Of Bankruptcy Proceedings Is Up
- Fantagraphics Republish Lost Marvel Comic, Tower of Shadows, in April
- Archie & Friends: Level Up in Archie Comics' April 2025 Solicits
- Fred Perry's Gold Digger Universe in Antarctic's April 2025 Solicits
- From One Side of London MegaCon Live 2025 To The Other (Video)
- Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys in the Daily LITG, for 26th of January 2025
LITG two years ago… Marvel Solicits
- Marvel Comics' Full Solicits And Solicitations For April 2024
- Seven New Comics Launch In Dark Horse Comics Full April 2024 Solicits
- Superman: Gunn Offers Perfect Reason Why Batman Isn't In "Legacy"
- Boom Studios' Full April 2024 Solicits Includes Marvel's Labyrinth
- Todd McFarlane To Sign A Copy Of Spawn #350 For All Comic Stores
- Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
- More ThunderCats In Dynamite Comics April 2024 Solicits
- Everyone Comics of Long Island City Broken Into, Starts GoFundMe
- Dave Sim Draws His First Comic In Years, Cerebus In Hell: Akimbo
- The Daily Show "Needs a Host"; Stewart Return "Surprise" to Oliver
- Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story Gets 80,000 Print Run From DC Comics
- Fantagraphics Publishers Denounce Genocide, Call for Gaza Ceasefire
- Shi Gets An Artists Edition in Billy Tucci's May 2024 Solicits
- Transformers #5 Rolls Out With Higher Orders Than #3 and #4
- 2000AD Starts New Stories In Rebellion's April 2024 Solicits
- Rebel Moon: House Of Blood Axe Concludes in Titan April 2024 Solicits
- Shi & Hercules On Front Of Next Week's Previews Catalogue
- Marvel Makes Its Solicits Known in the Daily LITG 26th January 2024
LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: The Gang Reopens Paddy's
- Cloverfield Director Reveals the Meaning of the Film's Final Scene
- That '90s Show: Mila Kunis Not Buying Jackie/Kelso/Fez Changes
- Mariko Tamaki Off Green Lantern? Dawn Of DC Plans Changed Already
- Marvel Digital App Not Updating In Wake Of ComiXology Layoffs
- Dawn Of DC – Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott Launch Titans #1
- Greg Capullo Asks For Gossip To Begin Over Drawing Wolverine
- Doom Patrol: Is Brendan Fraser's Oscar Nom Saving Grace for Season 5?
- Very Sneaky Peek At McFarlane Toys at London Toy Fair
- Dawn Of DC – Cyborg #1 From Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney in May
- When Bill Jemas Proposed Merging Ultimate & Regular Marvel Universes
- Fantagraphics To Publish The 1963 Annual by Don Simpson in 2023, Ish
- Lois Lane Is The New Editor-In-Chief Of The Daily Planet, Temporarily
- Printwatch: Action Comics, Lazarus Planet, Night Club & Spawn Get 2nds
- Darkwing Duck #1 Gets Over 109,000 Orders From Comic Shops
- Adam Cahoon Replaces George Kambadais On The Nasty From Vault Comics
- Cloverfield Revealed in The Daily LITG, 26th January 2023
LITG four years ago, God Of Hammers
- Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
- Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be
- Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
- The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching
- The CIA X-Desk to Wakandan Mutantphobia in X-Men Krakoan Comics Today
- Devil's Reign Sets Up Winter Soldier And Bucky For Captain America #0
- The Flash S08 Trailer: For Barry & Team Flash, A New "Journey" Begins
- Tom Taylor On Superman: Son Of Kal-El Absence From December's Top 50
- Black Panther #3 A New Ultimate Fallout? Tosin The New Miles Morales?
- A New Name For Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider – The All-Rider
- DC Replaces Daniel Cherry III With Anne DePies As General Manager
- Black Panther #3 A New Ultimate Fallout? Tosin The New Miles Morales?
- Lisa Wood Steps Down As Thought Bubble Director, Nabil Homsi Steps Up
- T'Challa, Tosin & Taking Down Democracy in Black Panther #3 Spoilers
- The Avengers Taking Down Democracy In Devil's Reign #3 (Spoilers)
- Preview: Saga #55 by Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples for $2.99
- Wolverine Is Hardly In X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 – It's A Moira Comic
- Comics Folk React To Boris Johnson, Partygate And Birthday Cake
- Batman Tales And Origins In The Daily LITG 26th January 2022
LITG five years ago, Paramount+, Lucifer and Pokemon GO
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
- Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gets An Oculus Quest Update
- Orange Cassidy Is The First Great AEW Action Figure From Jazwares
- Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
- The Masked Singer Season 5 Teaser Promises Game-Changing Return
- Doctor Who: The Rise and Premature Fall of the TV Whoniverse
- Elephant In The Room: Tonight Is Phanpy Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- The Goonies Await New Adventures As Funko Announces New Pops
- Comicsgate Figure Quits Republican Vice Chair After QAnon Gaffe
- CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
- PrintingWatch: We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Fifth Print
- Comic Writer Trashes Recap Pages; Top Industry Designer Responds
- Smear Campaign Has Already Begun For X-Men Election
- Strange Attractors Returns In April From It's Alive
- Lex Luthor Guide To Being A Colonial Dictator, In Future State
- Is BRZRKR Keanu Reeves' Way Of Playing Wolverine?
- Where Does The Magistrate Get Its Wonderful Toys In DC Future State?
- How Did Bruce Wayne Survive His Death In DC Future State??
- The Full Candidate List For X-Men Vote From Tonight (UPDATE)
LITG six years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large
And Wolverine was up to stuff.
- Transformers Soundwave and Ravage Get Expensive with Prime 1 Studio
- Let's Take a Look at The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hellbat Figure
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- Wolverine Heads to South America to Kidnap a Child in X-Men #5 [Preview]
- Rick & Morty Go To Hell – and Rick And Morty Present: The Council Of Ricke From Oni Press April 2020 Solicitations
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Ablaze Media is Trying to Publish Conan Comics Again in April 2020 Solicitations
- How Long Before the Beast Screws Up This Time? X-Force #6 [Preview]
- IDW Loses $26.4 Million in 2019, Projects Profitability in 2021
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
LITG seven years ago – Hush fell
And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Geraldine Viswanathan Responds to 'Ms. Marvel' Fan Casting
- BossLogic Reimagines Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker
- Next Week's Punisher #7 Exposes the Size of Frank Castle's Penis (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fashion Crossover
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Richard Starkings, comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen
- Steve Leialoha, artist on Spider-Woman and Fables.
- Peter Laird, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Frank Miller, creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil.
- Sean Phillips, co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal
- Tom Vincent, artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor.
- Stefan Petrucha, writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files.
- Christopher Sotomayor, comics colourist
- Mike Negin, Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP
- Raven Gregory, creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope
- Lee Garbett, artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl
- Ben Grisanti of Hypnotic Dog Comics
- Renato Camilo, artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy
- Michael Nelsen, writer and artist on Supernaut, Gudrun and Cryptwalker.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
