Fallout Finale Goes Early in The Daily LITG, 27th Of January, 2026

Article Summary Fallout Season 2 finale episodes set to drop early on Prime Video, sparking major fan buzz.

Bleeding Cool’s top-read stories highlight Fallout, Marvel’s Ultimate Universe, and Spider-Man/Superman.

Recap of the most popular pop culture news from the past seven years in comics and entertainment.

Celebrating industry birthdays and offering daily comic gossip with the Lying In The Gutters roundup.

Fallout Finale Goes Early was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Fallout Finale Goes Early and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Nightshade Author Michael Connelly

LITG two years ago… Marvel Solicits

LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

LITG four years ago, God Of Hammers

LITG five years ago, Paramount+, Lucifer and Pokemon GO

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large

And Wolverine was up to stuff.

LITG seven years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Starkings, comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen

comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen Steve Leialoha , artist on Spider-Woman and Fables.

, artist on Spider-Woman and Fables. Peter Laird , co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Frank Miller , creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil.

, creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil. Sean Phillips, co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal

co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal Tom Vincent , artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor.

, artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor. Stefan Petrucha, writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files.

writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files. Christopher Sotomayor, comics colourist

comics colourist Mike Negin , Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP

, Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP Raven Gregory , creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope

, creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope Lee Garbett , artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl

, artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl Ben Grisanti of Hypnotic Dog Comics

of Hypnotic Dog Comics Renato Camilo, artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy

artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy Michael Nelsen, writer and artist on Supernaut, Gudrun and Cryptwalker.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

