Daredevil, Red Dwarf, Picard, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch bringing us Better Than Ezra with "Good" welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? CBS' Ghosts, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Red Dwarf, TNT's AEW Rampage, Vince McMahon spinoff zine, FOX's WWE SmackDown, James Gunn/Superman Legacy, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Amazon's Citadel, BBC's Red Nose Day 2023, FOX's "The Flinstones" spinoff Bedrock, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Netflix's Wednesday, The CW's The Flash, Showtime's Yellowjackets, BBC's Doctor Who & lots more!

Ghosts Season 2 E18 "Alberta's Descendant" Images, Overview Released

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner On S03E04 Family Drama & Ship Tension

Red Dwarf Rights Dispute Resolved, "Will Be Back For Breakfast"

AEW Rampage Preview: Nyla Rose vs. Riho and More Tonight on TNT

Vince McMahon Biography Gets Spinoff Zine With Comics, More

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Reunites With Jey Uso Tonight

Is James Gunn Directing Superman Legacy or Was Tom King Mistaken?

Daredevil: Born Again Taps Michael Cuesta to Direct First Episode

Citadel Sneak Preview: Mason Needs Nadia to Remember Who She Is & Fast

Red Nose Day 2023: David Tennant, Ghosts, The Traitors & Lots More!

Bedrock: FOX Eyeing Elizabeth Banks' "The Flintstones" Spinoff Series

The Rookie Star Eric Winter Signals Season 5 Filming Wrap

Fear the Walking Dead Star Austin Amelio Wraps TWD Universe Run

Sweet Tooth S02: Murray, Sandilands & Williams Now Series Regs; 2 Join

Star Trek: Picard: Beltran on Turning Down "Voyager" Reunion Offer

Wednesday Season 2: More Horror, No "Romantic Situation"; Ortega/SNL

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 7 Overview: Nicole Maines Returns As Dreamer

Yellowjackets Official Season 2 Trailer: So We Have Some New Theories

Doctor Who: Redacted Shocker: Producer Ella Watts Replaced for S02

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 4 Review: A Cinema-Level Masterpiece

The Punisher, Ackles/Batman, SNL/Ortega & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

