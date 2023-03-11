Daredevil, Red Dwarf, Picard, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ghosts, Star Trek: Picard, Red Dwarf, AEW/WWE, Vince McMahon, James Gunn/Superman, Daredevil & more!
With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Better Than Ezra with "Good" welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? CBS' Ghosts, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Red Dwarf, TNT's AEW Rampage, Vince McMahon spinoff zine, FOX's WWE SmackDown, James Gunn/Superman Legacy, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Amazon's Citadel, BBC's Red Nose Day 2023, FOX's "The Flinstones" spinoff Bedrock, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Netflix's Wednesday, The CW's The Flash, Showtime's Yellowjackets, BBC's Doctor Who & lots more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 11, 2023:
Ghosts Season 2 E18 "Alberta's Descendant" Images, Overview Released
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner On S03E04 Family Drama & Ship Tension
Red Dwarf Rights Dispute Resolved, "Will Be Back For Breakfast"
AEW Rampage Preview: Nyla Rose vs. Riho and More Tonight on TNT
Vince McMahon Biography Gets Spinoff Zine With Comics, More
WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Reunites With Jey Uso Tonight
Is James Gunn Directing Superman Legacy or Was Tom King Mistaken?
Daredevil: Born Again Taps Michael Cuesta to Direct First Episode
Citadel Sneak Preview: Mason Needs Nadia to Remember Who She Is & Fast
Red Nose Day 2023: David Tennant, Ghosts, The Traitors & Lots More!
Bedrock: FOX Eyeing Elizabeth Banks' "The Flintstones" Spinoff Series
The Rookie Star Eric Winter Signals Season 5 Filming Wrap
Fear the Walking Dead Star Austin Amelio Wraps TWD Universe Run
Sweet Tooth S02: Murray, Sandilands & Williams Now Series Regs; 2 Join
Star Trek: Picard: Beltran on Turning Down "Voyager" Reunion Offer
Wednesday Season 2: More Horror, No "Romantic Situation"; Ortega/SNL
The Flash Season 9 Ep. 7 Overview: Nicole Maines Returns As Dreamer
Yellowjackets Official Season 2 Trailer: So We Have Some New Theories
Doctor Who: Redacted Shocker: Producer Ella Watts Replaced for S02
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 4 Review: A Cinema-Level Masterpiece
The Punisher, Ackles/Batman, SNL/Ortega & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
