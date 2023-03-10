The Punisher, Ackles/Batman, SNL/Ortega & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Gotham Knights, SNL, Batman: Caped Crusader, Punisher/Daredevil, Batwoman/The Flash, Yellowjackets & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us with Nine Inch Nails with "Head Like A Hole," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Misha Collins sharing that Jensen Ackles was nearly Batman for Gotham Knights, Jenna Ortega trying to go upbeat for NBC's Saturday Night Live (we're not sure it worked), Batman: Caped Crusader finding a two-season home at Amazon, us wondering if Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher will sport the skull logo for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Javicia Leslie hoping Batwoman fans got some closure in the latest episode of The CW's The Flash, Florence + The Machine & Showtime's Yellowjackets showing us just how wonderfully twisted they can make a cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl," and Disney+'s What If…? introduces a new superhero to the MCU.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Punisher, Jensen Ackles/Batman, SNL/Jenna Ortega & Lots More!

Plus, check out our coverage of Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Netflix's Orange is the New Black, Hulu's History of the World: Part II, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 10, 2023:

The Three-Body Problem Ep 28 Review Part 1: Answers to the Crime Drama

Gotham Knights Nearly Had Jensen Ackles As Its Batman: Misha Collins

Ruby Soho Lays Out Heel Manifesto in AEW Dynamite Promo

SNL Promo: An Upbeat Jenna Ortega Freaks Out Bowen Yang & The 1975

Batman: Caped Crusader Reportedly Gets 2-Season Amazon Series Order

Tony Khan "Levels Up" All-Atlantic Championship to Promote Shazam!

What If…? Season 2 Introduces Viewers to New MCU Superhero, Kahhori

Daredevil: Jon Bernthal's Punisher "Born Again" Without Skull Logo?

Did The Flash Save Its Best Key Art Poster for Last? S09E06 Preview

SNL Cast, Jenna Ortega at Read-Thru; Please Don't Destroy Bloopers

Ted Lasso Season 3 Sneak Preview: Rebecca Needs Ted to Be a Fighter

The Flash: Javicia Leslie on Batwoman Closure, Arrowverse Easter Egg

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 5 "Imposter" Sneak Preview Released

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Trailer: Let the Speculation Begin!

Orange Is the New Black: Kimiko Glenn Discusses Groundbreaking Series

Saturday Night Live Post-Prod Editors Set April 1st Show Strike Date

History of the World: Part II: How Lockdown Inspired Mel Brooks Sequel

The Mandalorian Season 3 Ep. 2 Review: Familiar Action & More Bo-Katan

