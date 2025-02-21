Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Elsbeth, Gunn/Snyder, Stephen King/Twitter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Stephen King/Twitter, James Gunn & Zack Snyder, Yellowjackets, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Tracker, ABC's Oscars/Conan O'Brien, CBS's Elsbeth, Stephen King/Twitter, White Collar: Renaissance, CBS's Matlock, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Prime Video's Reacher, Prime Video's The Bondsman, James Gunn/Zack Snyder, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Nova/Disney+, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's The Residence, Nickelodeon's Avatar: Seven Havens, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Adult Swim's Robot Chicken, Netflix's Boyfriend on Demand, HBO's Last Week Tonight, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Doctor Who/EastEnders, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Elsbeth, Stephen King/Twitter, Matlock, The Righteous Gemstones, Reacher, James Gunn/Zack Snyder, Yellowjackets, Daredevil: Born Again, Avatar: Seven Havens, The Wheel of Time, Doctor Who/EastEnders, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 21, 2025:

Tracker Star Justin Hartley Shares Season 3 News with Team (VIDEO)

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O'Brien Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Promo Day

Elsbeth Season 2: Preview Tonight's Episode: S02E12 "Foiled Again"

Stephen King Returns to Twitter, Makes Feelings Known on Trump, Musk

White Collar Return Series Set to Be Shopped; Hulu Passes: Report

Matlock Season 1 Episode 12: "This Is That Moment" Preview/Sneak Peek

Ghosts Season 4 Sneak Peeks Preview Tonight's Ep. 13 "Ghostfellas"

The Righteous Gemstones Raise Holy Hell in Official Season 4 Trailer

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson's Comments Leave Matt Gaetz Confused

The Bondsman: Amazon, Blumhouse TV Preview Kevin Bacon Horror Series

Tracker, Elsbeth, Fire Country & More Renewed; Ghosts Gets 2 Seasons

James Gunn, Zack Snyder Spend Time "Catching Up," Wreck Social Media

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 3: "Them's the Brakes" Images Released

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Welcomes Gwen Stacy

Nova, Strange Academy, Terror, Inc.: Marvel Pauses Series Development

AEW Dynamite Review: Long-Term Storytelling Has No Place in Wrestling

Daredevil: Born Again Teaser: Seems Fisk Isn't a Fan of Vigilantes

The Residence: Netflix Previews Shondaland's New White House Whodunnit

Avatar: Nickelodeon, DiMartino, Konietzko Teaming for "Seven Havens"

Conan O'Brien and Oscar Are Having Trust Issues: Oscars 2025 Teaser

The Wheel of Time: Check Out The Opening Minutes of Season 3 (VIDEO)

Robot Chicken Celebrates 20 Years with New Adult Swim Summer Special

Boyfriend on Demand: Blackpink's Jisoo and Seo In-guk Set for Rom-Com

Last Week Tonight YouTube Highlights Shift Back to Monday Release

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Discusses Doing Right by Daniel/Miyagi "Reunion"

Doctor Who: Mrs. Flood Makes Shocking Appearance on EastEnders!

Punisher Returns, The Last of Us, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!