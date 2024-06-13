Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: adventure time, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, creature commandos, criminal, doctor who, peacemaker, twilight of the gods, vikings valhalla, Watchmen

Doctor Who, Scooby-Doo, Vikings, Hot Dogs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cobra Kai, Watchmen, Doctor Who, Peacemaker, Vikings: Valhalla, Creature Commandos, Adventure Time & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cobra Kai, Watchmen, Doctor Who, Chestnut vs. Kobayashi, Criminal, Twilight of the Gods, Peacemaker, Vikings: Valhalla, Go-Go Mystery Machine, Creature Commandos, Adventure Time & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 13, 2024:

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Concerns

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist: Dexter Darden on Portraying Ali

Watchmen Adaptation CG-Animated: Part 1 in 2024, Part 2 in 2025

Doctor Who Season 1 Target Novelisations Set to Arrive This August

Chestnut & Kobayashi Have "Unfinished Beef" to Squash On Netflix

Adam Copeland Officially Joins AEW: Fight Forever

Criminal: Jones III, Xavier, Burgess Join Prime Video Series Adapt

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Sad Attempt to Distract from WWE Greatness

Evil Season 4 E04 Exclusive Clip: Sister Andrea Senses Something's Off

Walker: Jared Padalecki Shares Heartfelt Post About Tonight's Episode

Star Wars: Andor Shooting at Old Bank Of England Buildings in Bristol

Criminal Co-Creator Sean Phillips Confirms Series Filming Start

Twilight of the Gods: Zack Snyder Animated Series Set for September

Peacemaker Season 2: Tim Meadows Joins Cast; Greg Mottola Directing

Vikings: Valhalla Final Season Set for July 11th: Official Trailer

Tower of God Season 2 Premiering on Crunchyroll on July 7th

Go-Go Mystery Machine: New Series Sends Scooby-Doo, Shaggy to Japan

Creature Commandos: Gunn & Safran's New DCU Debuts This December

Adventure Time Animated Film, 2 New Series Announced at Annecy

The Office Spinoff Star Domhnall Gleeson Sought Steve Carell's Advice

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Feared Being Fired After Health Scares

