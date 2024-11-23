Jensen Ackles, Arcane, David Tennant & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, WWE/AEW, Netflix's Arcane, Prime Video's The Boys, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's Tracker, NBC's Suits: L.A., Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Prime Video's Countdown/Jensen Ackles, DC Studios/James Gunn, Kendrick Lamar, Big Finish's Doctor Who, ABC's Disney Holiday Spectacular, Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Max's Peacemaker, Jason Kelce/ESPN, David Tennant, MSNBC's Morning Joe, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arcane, The Boys, The Rookie, Countdown/Jensen Ackles, DC Studios/James Gunn, Peacemaker, David Tennant, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 23, 2024:

Section 31: The History of Starfleet's Dirty Little Secret Revisited — Scheduled

WWE Network to Shut Down; Why It's Actually Tony Khan's Fault

Arcane Season 2 Act 2 Review: Another Epic Step Closer to Perfection

AEW Rampage Preview: Don't Let Tony Khan Make a Turkey of You

The Boys Season 5: Vought Updates Incoming Homelander Administration

The Rookie Season 7: Eric Winter Offers Up Another Round of Bloopers

Tracker S02E07: "Man's Best Friend" Sneak Peeks: A Pup Needs Saving

Suits: L.A.: NBC Releases Teaser for Stephen Amell-Starring Spinoff

Skeleton Crew Team Talks "Star Wars" Series in New BTS Look & More

Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Offers Update, Shares Great BTS Looks

James Gunn Defends Swamp Thing; No Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Kendrick Lamar Teases, Then Releases Surprise New Album GNX (VIDEO)

Doctor Who "Once and Future" Final Act: Fugitive Doctor vs. War Doctor

Disney Holiday Spectacular: Elton John, Seventeen, John Legend & More

The Day of the Jackal Gets Season 2 Pick-Up From Peacock, Sky

Daredevil: Born Again Official Image: Nelson, Murdock & Page Reunited

Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn's Joke Subtitle Clears Up DCU Canon

Jason Kelce, ESPN Teaming Up for Late-Night Launch in January 2025

Doctor Who, Rivals & Broadchurch: David Tennant Is MVP of UK TV Actors

Creature Commandos, Doctor Who Christmas, & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Morning Joe: MSNBC Morning Show Takes Ratings Hit Post Trump Visit

