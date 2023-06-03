Justified, Reacher, Stephen King, Fear TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stephen King & The Dark Tower, The Winchesters, Justified, Reacher, Fear TWD, Disney, Yellowjackets, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Richard Marx with "Should've Known Better," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Mike Flanagan, Stephen King & The Dark Tower, The CW's The Winchesters, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Amazon's Reacher, TNT's AEW Rampage, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, The Walt Disney Company, FOX's WWE SmackDown, The CW's The Flash, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Disney+'s Andor, Wondery's The Lesser Dead, WWE's Braun Strowman, Showtime's Yellowjackets, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Elon Musk/Twitter, Mark Hamill/Joker & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 3, 2023:

The Dark Tower: Stephen King Supports Flanagan & Macy's Series Efforts

The Winchesters Not Moving Forward; Supernatural Series Cancelled

Justified: Olyphant on Deadwood Helping "City Primeval" Return Happen

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Does Know Jack; That Jack/Roscoe Motel Scene

AEW Rampage Preview: Championship Friday Cheeses Off The Chadster

Fear the Walking Dead S08E04 Sneak Preview: Morgan's Deadly Homecoming

Disney Taking $1.5B Tax Write-Off After Content Purge; More To Come

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Celebrates His 1000-Day Run

The Flash: Stephen Amell Video Honors Arrowverse Composer Blake Neely

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Guillermo "Taking No Prisoners"

Andor: Gilroy, Luna Discuss Season 2 Needing to "Stick The Landing"

The Lesser Dead Review: A Proper Horror Drama Podcast at Last!

WWE Star Braun Strowman Undergoes Spinal Fusion Surgery (Video Update)

Yellowjackets Co-Creator Lyle Confirms Pre-Season 3 Bonus Episode

Always Sunny S16E04/S16E05: Breaking Malcolm's Dad & Cupid Dennis?

Elon Musk Kicks Off Pride Month Retweeting Hate; Ironic Twitter Exit

Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured; Expected Off WWE TV For Some Time

Mark Hamill on Joker Effort Being Inspired by Michael Keaton's Batman

