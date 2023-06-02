Disney/DeSantis, Justified, Community & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Disney/Ron DeSantis, Community, Justified, The Eric Andre Show, What We Do in the Shadows, X-Men '97 & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Night Ranger with "Sing Me Away," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney/DeSantis, Peacock's Community: The Movie, FXX's Justified: City Primeval, Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, Amazon's Cruel Intentions, TBS' AEW Dynamite, STARZ's Outlander, Wondery's The Lesser Dead, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Max's And Just Like That…, Netflix TUDUM, The CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's The Witcher, NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, TBS' Miracle Workers: End Times, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 2, 2023:

New Champ Kris Statlander Defends TBS Title on AEW Dynamite

Disney Loss/DeSantis Win Could End Up Being DeSantis Loss/Trump Win

Britt Baker Basically Has Wins Over The Rock and Steve Austin Now

Community: The Movie "Barnburner"; Joel McHale Confirms Filming Delay

Justified: Timothy Olyphant Up for More Raylan After "City Primeval"

Sting Returned on AEW Dynamite?! Auughh man! So unfair!

The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Preview Introduces The Fridge Keeper!

Cruel Intentions: Amazon Reportedly Sets Main Cast for Freevee Series

World War 3? Kenny Omega Forming International Alliance to Bully WWE

World Outlander Day: STARZ Releases New Season 7 Sneak Previews

The Lesser Dead Star Jack Kilmer Talks Vampire Podcast Drama & More

What We Do in the Shadows: Guillén on Guillermo, Coming Out & More

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Ep. 2 Trailer Spotlights Magnum T.A.

X-Men '97: Lawrence Bayne Confirms Season 2 Casting – But Voicing Who?

And Just Like That… Max Drops "Sex and the City" Series S02 Trailer

One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender & More Set for Netflix's TUDUM

Superman & Lois Season 3 E12 Overview: Lex Luthor Has Scores to Settle

The Witcher Wasn't Going to End with Henry Cavill Departure: Hissrich

Law & Order: Criminal Intent: D'Onofrio & Erbe Interested in Revival

When Ted Lasso Bought The Beano Comic During The Series "Finale"

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Vivien Lyra Blair on "Star Wars" Series, Playing Leia

Miracle Workers: End Times Lives! Daniel Radcliffe Series Set For July

Justified, Lost, CM Punk, FOX "News," TUA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

