Kate Mulgrew/Star Trek, CM Punk/AEW, Loki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If...?, Clone High, The Mandalorian, Kate Mulgrew, WWE/McMahon, AEW/CM Punk, Star Trek: Picard & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Charli XCX ft. Rita Ora with "Doing It," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Disney+'s What If…?, HBO Max's Clone High, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Kate Mulgrew/"Picard," WWE/Vince McMahon, AEW/CM Punk, The CW's Superman & Lois, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Disney+'s Loki, The CW's The Flash, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Disney+/The Disney Channel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Netflix's You, CBS' Ghosts, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kate Mulgrew/Star Trek, CM Punk/AEW, Loki, Clone High, The Mandalorian & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 25, 2023:

What If…?: Laurence Fishburne Voicing Bill Foster for Season 2

The Mandalorian: Ahmed Best Initially Reluctant About Star Wars Return

Clone High Preview: HBO Max Heads Back to School This Spring

Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"

Vince McMahon Pays WWE Hush Money Costs, May Pay More in Future

CM Punk Update: Jon Moxley, AEW/Tony Khan, Chris Jericho & More

Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 3 "In Cold Blood" Preview Images Released

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Gets A WrestleMania Warm-Up

Loki Star Owen Wilson Offers Possible Season 2 Release Window & More

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Peter Weller Confirms Joining Voice Cast

The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell Screening S09E09 (Title Reveal?)

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On" Overview Released

Star Trek: Picard Releases New "The Bounty" Images of La Forge & More

The Daily Show Reveals Correspondents & Contributors Hosting Lineup

You: Penn Badgley-Starring Netflix Series Ending in 2024 with Season 5

Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 19 Set for April 13th; Overview, Images Released

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Trailer, Key Art & Overview Released

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Had All the Nostalgic Feels: Review

Justified, Mandalorian, CM Punk, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.