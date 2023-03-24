Justified, Mandalorian, CM Punk, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Mandalorian, The Rookie, Star Trek: Picard, Good Omens 2, SNL, Justified, CM Punk/AEW, and lots more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Steve Aoki ft. Travis Barker with "You're the Best Around," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Disney+'s The Mandalorian, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Amazon's Good Omens 2, NBC's Saturday Night Live, FX's Justified: City Primeval, CM Punk/AEW, The CW's The Flash, TBS' AEW Dynamite, The CW's Riverdale, The CW's Gotham Knights, HBO Max's Titans, Amazon's Wytches, Netflix's Stranger Things, STARZ's Outlander, HBO's The Last of Us, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Crunchyroll Spring 2023 line-up, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justified: City Primeval, The Mandalorian, CM Punk/AEW, Star Trek: Picard, Good Omens 2 & More

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 24, 2023:

The Mandalorian: Ahmed Best Discusses Star Wars Live-Action Return

The Rookie Season 5 Finale Date Set; S05E19 Promo & Overview Released

Star Trek: TNG Alums LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Talk "Picard" Returns

Good Omens 2 Cast Reportedly Includes Ty Tennant & Peter Davison

SNL Editors Unanimously Ratify Union Contract: The Show Will Go On!

Justified: Timothy Olyphant & Boyd Holbrook "City Primeval" Looks

CM Punk Calls Out Jon Moxley, Tony Khan, Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer

Omega vs Vikingo Wasn't the Worst Thing About AEW Dynamite Last Night

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 7 Images; Amell Tweets E09 Barry/Oliver Tease

Adam Cole Will Face Daniel Garcia for In-Ring Return on AEW Dynamite

Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Makes the Call: Castiel or Harvey Dent?

Riverdale Season 7 Promo Teases "Do Over" But Something's A Bit Off

Titans Season 4: Here's a Better Look at Jay Lycurgo's Robin Costume

FTR Agrees to Leave AEW If They Can't Beat The Gunns

Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update on Amazon Series Adapt

Stranger Things Writers Debunk Old Millie Bobby Brown Rumor Again

Outlander Season 7 Images: Part 1 Debuts In June; Part 2 Set For 2024

The Last of Us OG Ellie Actor Ashley Johnson on Anna's Motherly Bond

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E07 Dominion Preview: Who Does Vadic Fear?

X-Men '97, Secret Invasion, Loki & More: Who Makes Marvel's 2023 Cut?

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Casting News & Wedding Bells?

Crunchyroll Unveils Huge Spring 2023 Anime Streaming Lineup

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Rescues & Redemptions

Rick and Morty/Roiland, Gunn/Superman & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

