Ms. Marvel, Prodigy, Sandman, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Musk/Carano, The Sandman, Good Omens 2, WWE SummerSlam, Star Trek: Prodigy, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Who, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Elon Musk/Gina Carano, Netflix's The Sandman, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Babylon 5: The Road Home, WWE SummerSlam, Star Trek: Prodigy, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, The CW's Nancy Drew, AEW Rampage & AEW Collision, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, WGA/AMPTP, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's Superman & Lois, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elon Musk/Gina Carano, The Sandman & Good Omens 2, WWE SummerSlam, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 6, 2023:

Elon Musk, Twitter X Free Speech Legal Offer Hit with Gina Carano Fans

Gaiman on Good Omens 2 Subtitles, Good Omens 3 & Sandman S02 Filming

Babylon 5: The Road Home Exclusive: Sheridan's Visitor Looks Familiar

WWE Raw, SmackDown Swap Announce Teams; Michael Cole on Both Shows

Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Update/Clip: The Doctor, USS Voyager-A & More

Dark Side of the Ring S04 Finale: Jannetty & Michaels' Violent Past

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Promo: Romain Levi Introduces Codron

WWE SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal Sorely Lacking in Rhea Ripley

Anna Jay Beats Skye Blue in Shot at WWE SummerSlam on AEW Rampage

Why Ms. Marvel Airing Tonight on ABC Means More Than You May Realize

Nancy Drew Series Finale Overview Released; Season 4 Ep. 12 Images

Jon Moxley Smashes Van in Desperate Attempt to Hinder SummerSlam

SummerSlam: Here's Why Detroit Deserves Better Than Kid Rock, WWE

Keith Lee, Hardys Attempt to Outshine SummerSlam on AEW Rampage

What We Do in the Shadows S05E05 "Local News" Review: Hard Goodbyes

WGA Updates Members; Claims Studios Resorting to "The AMPTP Playbook"

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Shares Alternate Shaw/Seven of Nine Scene

WWE SummerSlam: Full Card, How to Watch, and Why AEW is The Worst

Doctor Who Series 6: Revisiting The "Too Much" Peak of The Modern Era

Superman & Lois, Pee-wee Herman, Ahsoka & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rick Grimes' Walking Dead Theories in Daily LITG 5th of August 2023

Yellow Car – The Good Omens 2 References That Very Few Will Get

