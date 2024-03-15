Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, clothing line, Crunchyroll, houston rockets, manga, my hero academia, nba

My Hero Academia/NBA Fashion Line Now Available at Crunchyroll Store

The My Hero Academia/NBA streetwear line of short-sleeved black tees, hoodies, and satin jackets is now available in the Crunchyroll Store.

The latest brand and fashion collaboration between all-stars My Hero Academia, TOHO animation, Crunchyroll, NBALAB, and HYPERFLY is launching today on the Crunchyroll Store. In a unique mash-up, fans of both the global anime phenomenon and the NBA now have access to newly designed merchandise, uniting their favorite characters from My Hero Academia and 12 NBA teams. Yes, there are a lot of anime tie-in clothing lines.

My Hero Academia is the hit Japanese anime series based on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about eighty percent of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes.

The one-of-a-kind My Hero Academia streetwear line – encompassing various short-sleeved black tees, black hoodies, and satin jackets in the iconic colors of each team – will prominently feature beloved My Hero Academia Pro Hero All Might, paired with NBA teams:

The Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors

Chicago Bulls

Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks

Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings

Toronto Raptors

Pick up your favorite My Hero Academia and NBA combo in time for the NBA playoffs in April! The full series to date of My Hero Academia is available to stream now on Crunchyroll. The collection was conceived and designed by HYPERFLY, whose past NBA collections celebrating Asian culture were well-received by fans and players alike. The collaboration is driven by the NBALAB. The NBALAB aligns itself with companies who are pushing boundaries, making noise and building positive community in their field. The NBALAB bridges the gap between the brand and the NBA to create new products and experiences that are authentic for NBA fans.

