Ratings Wars: Fake Wrestling Fans Abandon WWE Raw in Hour of Need

Just last week, WWE Raw was the number one rated wrestling show, but this week it's a different story, all thanks to fair-weather fans who refuse to stick by the company like The Chadster does. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 33 of 2021

WWE Raw's viewership fell back below 2 million viewers this week after the post-SummerSlam Raw drew more than 2 million viewers and was the highest-rated wrestling show amongst viewers 18-49. It's unclear if Raw was hurt by the lack of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch on the post-SummerSlam edition, as the return of both stars was the talk of SummerSlam and yet both ended up on the Smackdown brand. One thing that is clear: unlike The Chadster, many of WWE's fans are traitors who abandon the company as soon as the going gets rough.

WWE Raw's first hour drew 1.955 million viewers with a .56 in the 18-49 demographic. The second hour drew 1.936 million with a .57. The third hour drew 1.830 million viewers and a .50 in 18-49. Averaged across all three hours, Raw drew 1.907 million viewers and a .54 in 18-49. When The Chadster saw these numbers, he knew immediately that he would have trouble performing sexually with his beautiful wife, Keighleyanne, if she tried to initiate anything. Luckily, she didn't. She must have seen the ratings too.

It goes without saying that The Chadster is WWE's number one fan, which only makes it that much more remarkable that The Chadster is able to maintain a completely unbiased tone in his wrestling journalism. But you would think that at least some of WWE's fans would be nearly as loyal as The Chadster. However, around 160,000 fans proved they're nothing other than fake wrestling fans by not watching Raw this week, and it makes The Chadster really sad. These people may not be as bad as Tony Khan, but they're helping his cause of ruining The Chadster's life anyway. And with this week being the 100th episode of Dynamite and All Out happening this weekend, Dynamite could once again be within striking distance of WWE Raw's demo number, which would absolutely devastate The Chadster.

Please, God. The Chadster has never asked you for much, though he is grateful for what you provided. A beautiful wife named Keighleyanne. A sweet Mazda Miata. Plentiful White Claw Seltzer. And of course, WWE. But The Chadster needs one more favor. Please don't let AEW Dynamite beat Raw in the ratings this week.

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

WWE NXT: 685,000 viewers with a .16 in 18-49

viewers with a .16 in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,172,000 viewers with a .48 in 18-49

viewers with a .48 in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 98,000 viewers with a .03 in 18-49

viewers with a .03 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,250,000 viewers with a .59 in 18-49

viewers with a .59 in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 722,000 viewers with a .34 in 18-49

viewers with a .34 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 2,067,000 viewers with a .64 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.