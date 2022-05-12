She-Hulk/The Mandalorian, SNL/Selena Gomez & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

My mama told me when I was young/We are all born superstars/She rolled my hair and put my lipstick on/In the glass of her boudoir/"There's nothing wrong with loving who you are"/She said, "'Cause he made you perfect, babe"/"So hold your head up girl and you'll go far/Listen to me when I say"/I'm beautiful in my way/'Cause God makes no mistakes/I'm on the right track, baby I was born this way/Don't hide yourself in regret/Just love yourself and you're set/I'm on the right track, baby/I was born this way (born this way)… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Lady Gaga with our opener "Born This Way" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Bruce Horak on playing Hemmer, BBC's Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa thanks Sylvester McCoy & all the other Doctors, AMC's Better Call Saul previews S06E06 (and we have Howard & Lalo theories), Netflix teases Resident Evil teasers, Paramount+'s South Park enters "The Streaming Wars," Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go! goes searching for Aquaman, NBC's Saturday Night Live checks in with Selena Gomez at SNL read-thru, why it's going to be okay that She-Hulk & The Mandalorian Season 3 haven't been announced for this year (yet), and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, it's USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, May 12, 2022:

Danhausen May Have Lost to Tony Nese, But He Gained a Friend in Hook

Jeff Hardy Defeats Darby Allin in Death-Defying Dynamite Main Event

Giveaway: Win A Blu-Ray Copy Of Slasher: Flesh & Blood

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Selena Gomez During SNL Read-Thru

Gangs of London Series 2 Set for 2022; Teaser, Images Released

8 Reasons Tonight's AEW Dynamite Will Ruin The Chadster's Life

Mandalorian S03, She-Hulk Not Mentioned in Earnings Call & That's Okay

The Boys: Schwarzenegger, Thomas & Pigossi Join Spinoff Series Cast

Big Sky S02E17 Preview: Travis Disappears; Scarlet Threatens Cassie

Charlotte Flair Fakes Arm Injury to Cheat on WWE with AEW Boyfriend

Teen Titans Go! "Finding Aquaman" Kicks Off May Super Celebration

South Park Enters "The Streaming Wars" in Paramount+ Exclusive Event

The Lincoln Lawyer Preview Clip: So Where Does Haller Draw The Line?

Resident Evil: Netflix Teaser Teases Teasers Dropping This Thursday

Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser A Reminder About The Key to Hunting Jedi

Psych Star Jazmyn Simon Sounds Pretty Positive About a Fourth Film

The Masked Singer S07 Masks/Clues Updated; Looking Back at Season 7

Better Call Saul Season 6: Our Howard & Lalo Theories; S06E06 Preview

Bring Home A Piece Of Beavis and Butt-Head History

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Video Thanks Sylvester McCoy & All The Doctors

Lovely Little Farm: Apple TV+ Live-Action/Animated Series Look Charms

Star Trek: SNW Visually-Impaired Actor Bruce Horak on Playing Hemmer

Percy Jackson, Rick Riordan & Pushing Back on Hate: BCTV DD Editorial

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:

NXT 2.0 Recap 5/10: Jade & Natalya's Stone Cold & Bret Hart Homage

