She-Hulk/The Mandalorian, SNL/Selena Gomez & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
With all of the love & respect to Lady Gaga with our opener "Born This Way" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Bruce Horak on playing Hemmer, BBC's Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa thanks Sylvester McCoy & all the other Doctors, AMC's Better Call Saul previews S06E06 (and we have Howard & Lalo theories), Netflix teases Resident Evil teasers, Paramount+'s South Park enters "The Streaming Wars," Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go! goes searching for Aquaman, NBC's Saturday Night Live checks in with Selena Gomez at SNL read-thru, why it's going to be okay that She-Hulk & The Mandalorian Season 3 haven't been announced for this year (yet), and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, it's USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, May 12, 2022:
Danhausen May Have Lost to Tony Nese, But He Gained a Friend in Hook
Jeff Hardy Defeats Darby Allin in Death-Defying Dynamite Main Event
Giveaway: Win A Blu-Ray Copy Of Slasher: Flesh & Blood
Saturday Night Live Checks In with Selena Gomez During SNL Read-Thru
Gangs of London Series 2 Set for 2022; Teaser, Images Released
8 Reasons Tonight's AEW Dynamite Will Ruin The Chadster's Life
Mandalorian S03, She-Hulk Not Mentioned in Earnings Call & That's Okay
The Boys: Schwarzenegger, Thomas & Pigossi Join Spinoff Series Cast
Big Sky S02E17 Preview: Travis Disappears; Scarlet Threatens Cassie
Charlotte Flair Fakes Arm Injury to Cheat on WWE with AEW Boyfriend
Teen Titans Go! "Finding Aquaman" Kicks Off May Super Celebration
South Park Enters "The Streaming Wars" in Paramount+ Exclusive Event
The Lincoln Lawyer Preview Clip: So Where Does Haller Draw The Line?
Resident Evil: Netflix Teaser Teases Teasers Dropping This Thursday
Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser A Reminder About The Key to Hunting Jedi
Psych Star Jazmyn Simon Sounds Pretty Positive About a Fourth Film
The Masked Singer S07 Masks/Clues Updated; Looking Back at Season 7
Better Call Saul Season 6: Our Howard & Lalo Theories; S06E06 Preview
Bring Home A Piece Of Beavis and Butt-Head History
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Video Thanks Sylvester McCoy & All The Doctors
Lovely Little Farm: Apple TV+ Live-Action/Animated Series Look Charms
Star Trek: SNW Visually-Impaired Actor Bruce Horak on Playing Hemmer
Percy Jackson, Rick Riordan & Pushing Back on Hate: BCTV DD Editorial
Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:
NXT 2.0 Recap 5/10: Jade & Natalya's Stone Cold & Bret Hart Homage
