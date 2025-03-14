Posted in: TV | Tagged: jason bateman, newlitg

Batman Vs Jason Bateman in The Daily LITG, 14th March, 2025

Batman Vs Jason Bateman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And I am still feeling really miserable.

Article Summary Batman vs Jason Bateman is dominating Bleeding Cool's most-read stories.

Explore top pop culture stories, including a new State Farm ad with Batman.

Daily LITG highlights comic gossip from the past six years.

Sign up for the LITG mailing list for top daily pop culture news.

Batman Vs Jason Bateman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. I am still feeling sick, but at least I don't have to go anywhere. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Batman Vs Jason Bateman in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… The End Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

LITG two years ago, Gary Lineker for some reason

LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You

LITG four years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel

LITG five years ago – toilet paper ran out in the US

And the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

LITG six years ago… mystery Marvel ads were revealed

And winter came to a very awkward end.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Fraser , co-creator of Nikolai Dante

, co-creator of Nikolai Dante Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo

Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.

creator of Funky Winkerbean. Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.

author of The Comics: The Complete Collection. Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo

Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.

artist on the Psycho adaptation. Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon

co-creator of High Moon Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Jason Bateman, Jason Bateman, Jason Bateman, Jason Bateman, Jason Bateman, Jason Bateman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!