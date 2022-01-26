The Boys, The Flash, SNL/FOX "News" & More: BCTV Dispatch 26 Jan 22

In the heat of the day/Every time you go away/I have to piece my life together/Every time you're away/In the heat of the day/In the dark of the night/Every time I turn the light/I feel that God is not in heaven/In the dark of the night/The dark of the night/I wonder why I live alone here/I wonder why we spend these nights together/Is this the room I'll live my life forever/I wonder why in LA/To live and die in LA/I wonder why we waste our lives here/When we could run away to paradise/But I am held in some invisible vice/And I can't get away/To live and die in… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Wang Chung for "To Live And Die In LA" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The Boys star Jensen Ackles warning his mom away from… Amazon's The Boys Season 3(?), FOX "News'" Laura Ingraham thinking she's in on the joke instead of being the joke on SNL, SYFY's Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk helping layout the opening dancer number to HBO Max's Peacemaker, a ton of love thrown Showtime's Yellowjackets star Samantha Hanratty's way, Jorja Fox exiting CBS' CSI: Vegas in the name of love, The CW's The Flash offering a look at what's to come, Paramount+'s HALO promises an official trailer this Sunday, rumors buzzing about a Ronda Rousey return at the WWE Royal Rumble, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have a look back at USA Network's WWE Raw.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, January 26, 2022:

HALO Official Trailer This Sunday During NFL AFC Championship Halftime

The Flash S08 Trailer: For Barry & Team Flash, A New "Journey" Begins

A Major Star To Return At The Royal Rumble & Head To WrestleMania

Later: Stephen King Novel Nets Blumhouse TV Adapt; Lucy Liu Attached

The Righteous Gemstones Gets Season 3 Blessing From HBO

Saturday Night Live Intro Video Welcomes Willem Dafoe & Katy Perry

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Gets Official Disney+ Series Order

Brian Kendrick Requested His Release From WWE Weeks Ago

Squid Game, Attack on Titan Win Big: 2021 Global TV Demand Awards

CSI: Vegas – Jorja Fox Not Returning; "Can't Split Sara and Grissom"

Superman & Lois S02E03 Preview Finds Lana Facing Some Tough Questions

NXT 2.0 Preview 1/25: A Six-Woman Tag Match In The Main Event

The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching

Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Offers Advice to HOTD: Take Risks

Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be

Peacemaker Opening Dance Had Help from Resident Alien Star Alan Tudyk

Yellowjackets: Samantha Hanratty's Openness About Bisexuality Matters

The Ark: SYFY Orders Dean Devlin's Futuristic Survival Thriller Series

Here's a look at how things went with today's reviews- this time, we have a look back at USA Network's WWE Raw:

WWE Raw: Birthday Parties, Spelling Bees, Weigh-Ins, & Psychotherapy

