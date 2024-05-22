The Rookie, Walker, Superman, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, my adventures with superman, scarlett johansson, smiling friends, Starfleet Academy, sweet tooth, The Acolyte, the boys, The Rookie, walker, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, ABC's The Rookie, CW's Walker, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, AEW/WWE, Adult Swim's My Adventures With Superman, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Jon Moxley, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Scarlett Johansson/OpenAI, Crunchyroll's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 9 "Lagrange Point" Trailer Released

The Rookie: New S06E10 "Escape Plan" Preview; O'Neil's IG Takeover

Walker Not Returning to CW for Season 5: Jared Padalecki Post Confirms

The Boys Showrunner on Jared Padalecki Joining: "Texts Have Been Sent"

3 Body Problem Showrunners Address Seasons/Episode Hours Questions

Jon Moxley Urges Fans to "Throw Twitter in the Garbage"

My Adventures With Superman Producers on Season 2 Expanding Dynamics

X-Men '97 S01 Finale: 3.5M Global Views First 5 Days; TAS Views Double

AEW Shifts All Out Pay-Per-View to September 7th in Schedule Change

Marvel Changes "Studios" To "Animation" On X-Men '97 Comics As Well

The Boys Season 4: Singer/Neuman 2024 Releases New Campaign Ad (VIDEO)

Smiling Friends S02E04 Promo: Mr. Boss Finds Love? Are You Team Jombo?

Star Trek: Holly Hunter Set as "Starfleet Academy" Captain, Chancellor

My Adventures with Superman S02 Clip: Amanda Waller's Deadly Discovery

Sweet Tooth S03: Netflix Releases Final Season Trailer, Images & More

The Acolyte Preview Spotlights Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master Sol (VIDEO)

SAG-AFTRA Urges Legislation in Scarlett Johansson/OpenAI Statement

WWE Raw Last Night Was EPIC! Tony Khan MUST Admit Defeat!

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction Anime Debuts on May 23rd

Doctor Who Ep. 3 "Boom" Revealed The Long-Lurking Evil of Villengard

