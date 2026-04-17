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The Pitt Wraps, "Airbender" Leak & Disney/Marvel: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Disney/Marvel Studios, Crystal Lake, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dave Chappelle, Doctor Who, The Pitt & more!

Article Summary The Pitt Season 2 finale raises big questions about Dr. Robby and next season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender team responds to major leaks; new updates released.

Marvel Studios deals with Disney layoffs as ex-senior designer reacts to recent layoffs.

Crystal Lake showrunner Kane confirms final mixes are complete for the first season.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scrubs, Disney/Marvel Studios, AHS 13, David Ellison/CinemaCon, Crystal Lake, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rick and Morty, Dave Chappelle, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Will Trent, Daredevil: Born Again, The Pitt, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 17th, 2026:

The Pitt Season 3 Set to Have Approximately 4-Month Time Jump

Scrubs Showrunner on Renewal Hopes, Season 2 OG Cast Wish List & More

Dungeons & Dragons: WotC Previews Actual Play Series Dungeon Masters

Former Marvel Studios Senior Designer "Still in Shock" Over Layoffs

American Horror Story: Joey Pollari Reportedly Joins Season 13 Cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime Reportedly Ending After 5 Seasons

AEW Collision Goes Head-to-Head With TNA Impact Again Tonight

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Gets Season 2 Pick-Up, Moves to Mondays

Grieving David Ellison Misses Senate Hearing, Attends CinemaCon 2026

Outlander: Blood of my Blood Returning This Fall: Season 2 Teaser

Crystal Lake Showrunner Kane: Episode Final Mixes "Done and Dusted"

How AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru Proved Wrestling Still Has a Soul

NCIS: New York Sees LL Cool J, Scott Caan Teaming for New CBS Spinoff

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Hulu Protest: "Buffy Fans Are the Best Fans"

Rivals Is More Ruthless Than Ever in Hulu's Season 2 Official Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender Team Calls Out Hack/Leak & More (UPDATE)

Flint: CBS Gives Matt LeBlanc Cop Drama Development Green Light

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode Titles: This Time, It's Personal

Good Omens 3, Doctor Who/BBC & Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dave Chappelle Resents How Republican Party "Weaponized" His Jokes

Doctor Who: Eccleston on TV People Believing "The Audience Is Stupid"

The Rookie: Who Wants an Early Look at S08E16: "Out of Time" & More?

Where Does Will Trent Go From Here? S04E16: "Our Last Dance" Preview

Daredevil: Born Again: Ayelet Zurer on Season 2, Wilson-Vanessa Legacy

Marshals Season 1 Ep. 8: "Blowback" Sneak Peek, S01E09 Images Released

Tracker: We've Got Our First Sneak Peek at S03E17: "Daughters"

Going Dutch S02E11 "General Dearest" Preview: Stroopsdorf Takeover?

Animal Control Action Hero, Frank Shaw?!? Here's Our S04E11 Preview

The Hunting Party S02E10 "Byron May": Was The Wrong Man Convicted?

The Pitt Season 2 Finale Preview: Yeah, We're Worried About Dr. Robby

Elsbeth Season 3 Ep. 16 Preview: Did An Author Pen The Perfect Crime?

Matlock Season 2 Preview: Melanie Lynskey Returns in S02E14 "Day One"

Ghosts: Our S05E16 Preview: Iain Armitage Joins the "Woodstone Royale"

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our S02E16, Season 2 Finale Previews

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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