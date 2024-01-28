Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, criminal minds: evolution, daredevil, doctor who, halo, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Royal Rumble, saturday night live, stranger things 5, true detective, wwe

WWE Royal Rumble, Daredevil, SNL, MOTU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Royal Rumble, MOTU: Revolution, SNL, True Detective: Night Country, Daredevil, Doctor Who, and more!

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Adult Swim SMALLS' Camp Bucktooth, Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW, NBC's True Detective: Night Country, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Paramount+'s HALO, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 28, 2024:

Cody Rhodes Wins Second Royal Rumble, May Finish Story After All

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Andrade Confirms Rumors with Return

Logan Paul Beats Kevin Owens by DQ; WWE Humiliates AEW

Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Brewster Breaks The Rules for The Fans

Roman Reigns Retains at the Royal Rumble; WWE Destroys AEW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Jade Cargill Debuts; Liv Morgan Returns (VIDEO)

Bayley Triumphs in Epic Royal Rumble Win; WWE Crushes AEW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: TNA Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Enters at #5

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Sees Naomi Make Glowing Return to Company

Adult Swim SMALLS: Big Boi Stars in Camp Bucktooth – Check Out Ep. 1

Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Defends "Revelation"/Teela Focus

SNL Rewind: Justin Timberlake/Dakota Johnson Hosting Highlights

AEW Collision Preview: Head to Head with WWE Royal Rumble Tonight

AEW Rampage Fails in Attempt to Sabotage WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

True Detective: Night Country S04E03 Images: Danvers & Navarro's Past

Ronda Rousey: Bruce Prichard is "Basically Vince McMahon's Avatar"

Superman: Legacy: De Faría Offers Look at Gunn's "Gods and Monsters"

Stranger Things 5 Continues Its Hawkins High Set Tour (IMAGES)

HALO Season 2 Eps. 1-3, 5-7 Images Released; New Trailer This Sunday

Royal Rumble: Full Card Preview and How to Watch Tonight's Epic Show

Criminal Minds: Evolution: Paget Brewster Post Eases Fans' Concerns

Community Star Ken Jeong Offers #SixSeasonsAndAMovie Update (VIDEO)

Daredevil: Born Again Reuniting Netflix's "Nelson and Murdock" Trio

Doctor Who: Why The Doctor Is Incomplete Without Their TARDIS

