X-Men '97, Black Mirror, Snowpiercer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: HALO, The Boys, Aaron Rodgers/CNNN, X-Men '97, Gina Carano, AHS: Delicate, Snowpiercer, Black Mirror & more!

Article Summary Discover X-Men '97 sneak peek and creators' views on Morph's identity.

Get the latest scoop on HALO's season finale and The Boys Season 4 drama.

Unravel new developments with Snowpiercer, Black Mirror, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Explore controversies with Gina Carano & Elon Musk and Disney, and Aaron Rodgers and CNN.

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s HALO, Prime Video's The Boys, Aaron Rodgers/CNN, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Gina Carano/Elon Musk, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir, TBS's AEW Dynamite, AMC's Snowpiercer, Netflix's Black Mirror, Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Anime Season, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+'s Renegade Nell, Shout TV's Farscape, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 15, 2024:

HALO S02: Paramount+ Releases Trailer for Next Week's Season Finale

The Boys Season 4: Homelander Endorsement Brings Singer/Neuman Win

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to CNN Sandy Hook Shooting Conspiracy Report

X-Men '97: Houston, Lewald Saw Morph as Nonbinary Since OG Series

Gina Carano on Elon Musk, Trans Community/Pronoun Controversy

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E04 "What We": Richonne Trouble

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Poster: Anna Needs Alone Time

X-Men '97 Official Clip: Sentinels Smackdown; "Team" Teaser Released

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Unleashes Offical Trailer #3, New Images & More

Spider-Man Noir: Nicolas Cage Has Been "Talking" About Joining Series

AEW Dynamite Review: Betrayal and Sadness for True WWE Fans

Snowpiercer Season 4 Set for AMC in 2025; Seasons 1-3 Set For AMC+

Black Mirror: Six-Episode Season 7 Includes "USS Callister" Sequel

X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum On Beau DeMayo And Honoring Legacies

Crunchyroll Unveils Spring 2024 Anime Season with Kaiju No. 9, More

3 Body Problem: They're Putting Silver Underwear on Their Heads

Curb Your Enthusiasm Dir on Recruiting Lori Loughlin to Parody Herself

Daredevil: Élodie Yung: If Fans Want Elektra Back, Ask 'Mr. Marvel'

Renegade Nell: Disney Debuts Trailer for Sally Wainwright's New Series

Farscape 25th Anniversary Gets Shout! TV Marathon With Series Stars

