Ending It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia- Daily LITG, 14th March 2024

The mere prospect of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia ending topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool.

I'll admit, I've tried to start watching It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia a fair few times, and never made it through an episode. Maybe I need a curator. But it has clearly been a monster of a show for many. And yesterday the mere prospect of the show ending topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The End Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Gary Lineker for some reason

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You

LITG three years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel

LITG four years ago – toilet paper ran out in the US

And the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

LITG five years ago… mystery Marvel ads were revealed

And winter came to a very awkward end.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Fraser , co-creator of Nikolai Dante

, co-creator of Nikolai Dante Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo

Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.

creator of Funky Winkerbean. Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.

author of The Comics: The Complete Collection. Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo

Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.

artist on the Psycho adaptation. Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon

co-creator of High Moon Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis

