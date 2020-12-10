NECA Reveals Wave Four Of Their Alien 40th Anniversary Figures

NECA has revealed the fourth wave of their 40th anniversary Alien figures. This wave will consist of compression suit Ripley, compression suit Lambert, and a new version of the Alien with some new deco and such. These figures will also feature NECA's amazing photoreal technology on the faces, for the best looking representations of Sigourney Weaver and Veronica Cartwright we have gotten yet. This line has been gangbusters as we inch ever closer to having the full Nostromo crew on our shelves. Wave 3 should be hitting Walmarts anytime now, and this wave is due in May 2021. Check out all three figures below.

This Alien Line Has Been Amazing So Far

"Released to theaters in 1979, Alien became one of the most successful films of the year and has since grown to be a timeless sci-fi classic. To celebrate the film's 40th Anniversary, NECA is releasing an ongoing series comprised of new releases all year long, with at least nine different Limited Edition action figures to collect. Each release will be a limited production run, so act quickly!

Wave 4 will include previously released fan favorites Ripley(Compression Suit), Lambert(Compression Suit), and Giger's Alien, with various upgrades and improvements. Both Ripley & Lambert will feature photoreal facial deco of Sigourney Weaver and Veronica Cartwright! Giger's Alien features a new paint deco based on HR Giger's original concept artwork. Each figure will come packaged in a 40th Anniversary Kenner inspired window box to commemorate the occasion."

NECA should crowd-fund us a Nostromo command deck or something to display all these wonderful figures on, like the street scene diorama they did for TMNT. Alien fans would back it; I know I would. C'mon NECA; you know you want to do it…

You can preorder all three of these figures right now here.