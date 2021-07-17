GI Joe Ultimates: Five Figures We Want From Super7

GI Joe Ultimates were announced from Super7 yesterday, and they look glorious. Just like every other Ultimates line from them, the first wave, consisting of Cobra Commander, Duke, Snake Eyes with Timber, and the B.A.T., all come loaded to the gills with accessories, and for this line, they will be cartoon accurate. There are, of course, ReAction figures and a ton of apparel as well, but today we want to focus on Ultimates. GI Joe has one of the richest character rosters of any property, and we want to make a few…suggestions to Super7 about future figures they could make. We trust them completely, of course, but some of these have to be made to feel like we are getting the best Joe cartoon line of all time.

GI Joe Ultimates Wishlist #1: Dr. Mindbender

Ole "Fender-Bender," as Cobra Commander calls him, would be a welcome addition to the science team of Cobra on our shelves. Always looking to unseat CC, Mindbender has one of the best 80's looks in the entire franchise, and who wouldn't want that mustache in toy form?

Blowtorch

Firefly is a given, but I was always a fan of GI Joe member Blowtorch. Mostly because I thought his suit was cool and that he came with a flamethrower. The original toy looks way different than the show version, and while I prefer the toy, I still want this guy to fight Firefly when he gets released.

Spirit

I have always loved Super7 for many reasons, but one of them is for the way they handle representation. As a company, they strive to make sure all fans feel included with their toy lines, and with that being said, I think Spirit deserves to be in a line-up pretty fast. The tracker for the team, Spirit, was always front and center in my GI Joe battles with his pet eagle, Freedom, and I would love to see him in the line as fast as possible.

Zandar

Zandar is a member of the Dreadnoks and brother to Zartan. The Dreadnoks always seemed very ominous and frightening to me, way more than Cobra itself. When I played with this toy as a kid, he would spook me out the way I would imagine him camouflaging himself. I gave him more respect than his brother, actually. Something about him always drew me in, though.

Shipwreck

I mean, is there a cooler GI Joe? Shipwreck is one of my good friend's favorite characters since both were in the Navy. And that uniform baby, the open shirt, the hat, the beard. He is a Navy man, alright. I kid, he and his parrot Polly are also an absolute must for this line, as he is one of the most popular characters in the entire franchise. That uniform, too…awesome. I can't say it enough.

