Mythic Legions Retailer Appreciation Wave Fully Revealed
The retailer appreciation wave of Mythic Legions figures has been fully revealed! Check them out here and preorder next Wednesday.
Mythic Legions collectors are a family, from Four Horsemen Studios, through their approved retailers, to those of us who gobble them up as soon as we see them. They take care of their fans, but they also do a lot for their retailers, and to show even more thanks they have revealed an exclusive wave for just them. We already told you about the redeco of their Headless Horsemen the other day, and three more figures have been revealed. First, a redeco of their popular Father Christmas figure, this time adorned in a fantastic green robe and some other paint changes. Next, a Blue Hagnon figure, one that has been fan requested for a long time. Finally today, Lijae, of the Elven Elite Guard was revealed to round out the wave. All four will go up for preorder through approved retailers next Wednesday, March 1st. You can see the retailer list here, and check out the figures below.
Mythic Legions Retailer Appreciation Wave Details
"Blue Hagnon has become something of a legend in the Legions community, and he actually came pretty close to making it into All Stars 5 last year! We decided that with all that support, it was time to raise this noble warrior from the dead, but instead of just reissuing Hagnon and changing his green glow to blue, this is actually a BLUE Hagnon! Not only will he glow blue, but HE IS BLUE! We imagine that Cullun Culp is losing his mind right now, and he's probably happy he doesn't have to make all those "Vote Blue Hagnon" graphics this All Stars voting season!"