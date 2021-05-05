SDCC 2021 Exclusives: White Knight: Batman Funko POP & GI JOE Pins

Diamond Comic Distributors devoid of a San Diego Comic-Con in which to provide SDCC exclusives, isn't letting that stop them, and will have 21 Previews-Exclusive items with SDCC 2021 livery, even if there isn't a show in which to debut them. Instead, you can order them through your local comic book shop, and will arrive in store in July, when San Diego would have been. And Diamond says that all items will be limited and subject to allocation. And the first are the first Funko POP vinyl figures based on the Sean Gordon Murphy Batman: White Knight series – otherwise known as the Murphyverse. And followed by GI Joe pins…

FUNKO'S SDCC 2021 POP! DC BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT BATMAN/THE JOKER PREVIEWS EXCLUSIVE VINYL FIGURES 2-PACK

AUG208758

From Funko. Direct from the pages of Sean Murphy's Batman: White Knight, this San Diego Comic Con Exclusive set of Batman and Joker will leave you wondering who's really the hero! Batman features a stern expression and holds a batarang, while Joker (a.k.a. Jack Napier) sports a threatening smile as he holds his razor and Batman doll. Packaged together in a collector-friendly window box, these Limited Edition, PREVIEWS Exclusive Pop! Vinyl figures measure about 3 3/4" tall and will make an incredible addition to any Batman collection, so don't miss out! Limited to 30,000 pieces! SRP: $22.99

SDCC 2021 GI JOE PD DESTRO & CRIMSON BARONESS PX PIN SET

ICON HEROES

JAN219201

From Icon Heroes. Icon Heroes presents the PREVIEWS SDCC Exclusive G.I. Joe Destro X Crimson Strike Team Baroness Retro Pin Set! Based on the vintage action figure card back art, each limited edition hard enamel pin is individually numbered and packaged on a retro-style 6" x 9" card back. The pins and card back are packaged inside a clamshell box to keep them safe and secure when not in use. Collect them all! Yo Joe! Limited to 1000 Pieces.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jun 07, 2021

SRP: $30.00

SDCC 2021 GI JOE TOMAX & XAMOT PX PIN SET

ICON HEROES

JAN219202

From Icon Heroes. Icon Heroes presents the PREVIEWS SDCC Exclusive G.I. Joe Tomax X Xamot Retro Pin Set! Based on the vintage action figure card back art, each limited edition hard enamel pin is individually numbered and packaged on a retro-style 6" x 9" card back. The pins and card back are packaged inside a clamshell box to keep them safe and secure when not in use. Collect them all! Yo Joe! Limited to 1000 Pieces. In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 07, 2021 SRP: $30.00