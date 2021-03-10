WandaVision Scarlet Witch Figure From Diamond Select Up For Order

WandaVision is sadly over, but now that we don't have to worry as much about spoilers, the toys can come. Many will be revealed over the next couple months, but this Diamond Select Toys Marvel Select Scarlet Witch will be one of the best. Standing seven inches tall and featuring multiple points of articulation, Wanda will come with swappable heads to achieve both a hooded and non-hooded look for the figure. Detailed sculpting of her new outfit and that amazing crown is included as well. You can see the figure in both looks down below.
WandaVision Scarlet Witch Figures Will Be Scorching Hot
"The Scarlet Witch, known as Wanda, joins the Marvel Select action figure line based on her appearance in the WandaVision Disney+ series! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, Wanda wears her latest outfit, and comes packaged in the display-ready Select action figure packaging. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios, she features 16 points of articulation, as well as detailed sculpting and paint applications."
Product Features
- 7 inches (17.78cm)
- Made of plastic
- Based on the WandaVision TV series
- Part of the Marvel Select line
- 16 Points of articulation
- Detailed sculpting and paint applications
Man I cannot wait for this and other figures to come out. Most are slated for summer/fall like this one, shipping around September. But I loved WandaVision so much, and that last episode, when she appeared in this outfit for the first time…that is an MCU moment I am not going to forget. They nailed it so well, and I cannot wait to get as many versions as I can onto my shelf. you can go right here now and preorder this version. It will run you around $29.99, and you better believe that this and other versions are going to be flying off the shelf.