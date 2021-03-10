WandaVision Scarlet Witch Figure From Diamond Select Up For Order

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the WandaVision TV series

Part of the Marvel Select line

16 Points of articulation

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

Man I cannot wait for this and other figures to come out. Most are slated for summer/fall like this one, shipping around September. But I loved WandaVision so much, and that last episode, when she appeared in this outfit for the first time…that is an MCU moment I am not going to forget. They nailed it so well, and I cannot wait to get as many versions as I can onto my shelf. you can go right here now and preorder this version. It will run you around $29.99, and you better believe that this and other versions are going to be flying off the shelf.