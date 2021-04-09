1962 All Over Again – The Daily LITG 9th April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Phoenix, The King In Black, Moon Knight, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- 1962: DC Comics Explains Its First-Ever Price Increase — From 10 Cents To 12 Cents
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
- A New X-Men #1 and a New Jonathan Hickman Comic for Reign Of X
- Nash Bridges: Don Johnson Confirms He's Prepping for Series Revival
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Comic Crosses Over With S03E06 Band Candy
- Regé-Jean Page Posts Amid Ray Fisher/Geoff Johns/Krypton Controversy
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Kodansha Launches Humble Manga Bundle: Spring 2021 Anime Season
- The Walmart Report: Part 2, DC's Back With Future State & Leftovers
- AWA Creators And Execs Support Mike Deodato On Comic Art NFT Rights
- PrintWatch: Silver Coin #1 and Curse Of Dracula #1 Get Second Prints
- Jupiter's Legacy #1 Jumps to $50 Raw, $224 CGC 9.8 on eBay
- Something Is Allocating The Wynd
- Lumberjanes Co-Creator Grace Ellis' New OGN About Patricia Highsmith
- BRZRKR And Silk Top This Week's Advance Reorders
- New Comic Book Store Opens Today in Crossville, Tennessee
- Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight – The Daily LITG 8th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Marvel/DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds
And A Comic Shop had a rallying cry.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC and Marvel Comics Using Current Situation to Get Ahead Of Schedule
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- Terminator: Michael Biehn Reprises Kyle Reese for COVID-19 PSA
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
LITG two years ago – Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man
And more marriages went away.
- X-Men Editor Says the Wedding of Scott Summers and Jean Grey Never Happened
- A Look Ahead at House Of X and Power Of X For the Future of the Mutant Race
- Is Harley Quinn the Mother of Lobo's Daughter, Crush?
- Warren Ellis Has a Plastic Man Pitch – If You Dare
- Punisher Kill Krew Launching From Marvel Comics in July
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Palmiotti, comic book inker
- Erik Amaya, comics journalist
- Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics
- Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World
