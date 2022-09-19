Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And yes Spider-Man meeting Wolverine topped Batman fighting Robin. But damn, look at this panel…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #9 Batman V. Robin #1 Midnight Suns #1 Daredevil #3 AXE Judgment Day #4 Star Wars: Obi Wan #5 X-Men Red #6 King Spawn #14 Wonder Woman #791 Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

"Week sales this week. DC and Marvel needs to up the excitement on their comics. The announcement that Miles is getting relaunched was meant with people saying another Marvel title getting relaunched again? The comic industry needs more talent, not more gimmicks and renumbering." – Rodman Comics

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bestseller, marvel