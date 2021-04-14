Barbara Gordon's Brand New Look, in the Daily LITG, 14th April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But today, comic shops across England are reopening en masse6, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Barbara Gordon's New Look & Status From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel Confirms Marrow and Armor Lost the X-Men Vote
- Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
- Today Is Shiny Mankey Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO
- Rorschach #7 May Be The Maddest Comic Of The Year (Spoilers)
- The Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Gets New 1/3 Statue From JND Studios
- Supergirl S06E03 Preview: Kara's New Ally? Lex Goes After Luthor Corp
- Powerpuff: Meet The CW's Live-Action Blossom, Bubbles & Buttercup
- Cornering The Market On Sales Of Amazing Spider-Man #1 For $17
- Jeopardy Fans, Celebrities Unite to Help Make LeVar Burton Next Host
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Peter David – But No Quesada Or Stroman – For X-Men Legends In July
- The Real Story Of Frank Miller & Otto Binder's Rorschach Seance Tape
- MPLS Sound, A Graphic Novel On Prince's Impact On Minneapolis Music
- Agnez Mo's 'Long As I Get Paid' Becomes Graphic Novel, Don't Wake Up
- Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
- Batman: The Detective #1, A New Squire, But How Does London Stand Up?
- How Much Will A Daredevil #1 9.6 Go For After Last Week's Sale?
- When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
- First Appearance Of Doctor Doom and The Skrulls, Up for Auction Today
- Detective Comics #38: First Appearance Of Robin Always Breaks Records
- Everyone's Going BRZRKR For Keanu Reeves' Later Printings
- One Year Ago Boris Johnson Recovered From Coronavirus Reading Tintin
LITG one year ago, Zoom, Saul and Superman
People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. But it was also all about bringing the direct market back.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Better Call Saul's Final Episode is "Something Unforgivable"
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Someone Made A DOOMBlade From DOOM Eternal
- The Death of Superman and of Comics – Michael Davis, From the Edge
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Lana Speaks Out About Bobby Lashley Cuckold Storyline from WWE Raw
- DC May Be Moving Creators to New Batman Black and White Comics
- Diamond Comic Distributors Furloughs Employees, Beginning Today
LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld Offered John Byrne $150,000 an Issue to Draw Supreme
We do find it fun when stories from the past emerge in a way that makes us blink and wonder what just happened. Such a the kind of day when Rob Liefeld could make such an offer to John Byrne – and Byrne could turn it down…
- When Rob Liefeld Offered John Byrne $150,000 an Issue to Draw Supreme
- Mindless Speculation: What Could DC's Hitman Cancellation Mean For 'The Suicide Squad'?
- In Next Week's Uncanny X-Men, a Character Will DIE!!! (Spoilers)
- Tim Drake Will Get a New Identity Again in Young Justice #7
- Kathleen Kennedy on What 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Title Means [SWCC]
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dave Gibbons, of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals
- Richard Emms, of Limited Comics
- Christopher Gutierrez of 4am Friends
- Sheli Crabtree, artist at Comic Petals
- Travis Gibb, writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies
- Miceal Celtwriter, comic book translator and adapter.
- GM Jordan, comics editor
- Chuck Dixon, writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane.
- Gerhard, artist on Cerebus
- Dan Clowes, creator of Eightball
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
