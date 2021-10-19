Bewitched And Bewildered, The Daily LITG, 19th of October 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And regarding the Bewitched article that has been burning up the site for the last couple of days, it may be worth noting that Bewitched star Elizabeth Montgomery was in an abusive relationship with her second husband whom she divorced the year before Bewitched started. The man would later go on and murder his fifth wife, shooting her then himself…

LITG one year ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Future State

LITG two years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was losing his identity.

LITG three years ago, Rob Liefeld was drawing Superman.

And Vikings was getting red on you.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comics artist Alison Sohn.

Creator of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, Jim Starlin.

Writer and artist Nadine Messner-Loebs.

Darkhawk co-creator and artist on KnightsEnd and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time, Michael Manley.

Writer and co-creator of Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, Don Chin.

Phil Boyle , President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics.

, President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics. Secret Warriors and Red Lanterns artist Alessandro Vitti.

Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl writer Rich Woodall.

