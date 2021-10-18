The Abuse Of Bewitched in The Daily LITG, 18th October 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And regarding the Bewitched article that has been burning up the site for the last couple of days, it may be worth noting that Bewitched star Elizabeth Montgomery was in an abusive relationship with her second husband whom she divorced the year before Bewitched started. The man would later go on and murder his fifth wife, shooting her then himself…

