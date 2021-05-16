Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films – Daily LITG 16th May 2021

Bring It On Franchise Returns...As A Horror Film In 2022
Bring It On Poster. Credit Universal

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
  2. Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
  3. Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
  4. Tasks & Rewards For Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
  5. Swablu Community Day Box & Ticket: Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  6. Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
  7. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Will Reunite All The Doctors & More
  8. Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
  9. The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
  10. Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Applejack, Chun Lu, DC Comics

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations and more.

  1. My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
  2. Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
  3. DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
  4. Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
  5. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
  6. Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
  7. Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
  8. Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes to Empyre X-Men, Fantastic Four and Star Wars
  9. The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
  10. Neal Adams and Mark Waid to Debut Fantastic Four: Antithesis

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Henry Vogel, creator of Southern Knights
  • Chester Brown, creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater
  • Todd Bernardy, creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath
  • Morry J. Hollowell, comic book colourist.
  • Brian Germain, founder of Dark Elf Designs.

