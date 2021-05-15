Target Targets Trading Card Buyers – The Daily LITG, 15th May 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Will Reunite All The Doctors & More
- Swablu Community Day Box & Ticket: Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Old Man Cable Returns From Al Ewing and Bob Quinn in August 2021
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production
- $10,000 Will Buy You A New Batman By Frank Miller, And More Besides
- Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store
- Shang Chi and Eternals May Not Get Released in China
- eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Christina Soontornvat & Joanna Cacao Sell The Tryout and The Squad
- CGC Insider: Grading Q&A – PG, NG, and CVR Grades
- Disappearing/Reappearing Queer Loki On Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover
- Erik Larsen Launches New Ongoing Ant Comic From August
- Listen To The Greatest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Story Of All Time
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock? Thank FOC It's Friday, 14th of May 2021
- Separated At Birth: Sean Galloway, Philip Murphy and Spider-Man
- Danny Lore & Seth Smith Auction Kicks Graphic Novel to Scholastic
- Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 Celebrates Asian Superheroes, Creators
- Video Preview: The London Cartoon Museum's V For Vendetta Exhibition
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Will Hit Store Shelves On June 15
- After 70 Years, About Comics Revives Speck The Altar Boy
- "Hurricane Nancy" Donates Her Art to Billy Ireland Cartoon Library
- No More Target Trading Cards From Today – Daily LITG, 14th May 2021
LITG one year ago – New Warriors, Poison Ivy, Clownhunter
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors, and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
- Will Any Comic Shops Refuse To Sell Faithless II #1?
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
- Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
- Funko Announces X-Men Movie Pops Are On the Way!
- Super7 Debuts New ReAction Figures From Bands Anthrax and Motorhead
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- Peter David and Dale Keown Tell The Origin Of The Maestro
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Vivek J. Tiwary, author of The Fifth Beatle.
- Karen Rubins, creator of Comics Turns.
- Ryan Smith, creator of Funny Farm Comics
- Andrew Cosby, co-founder of Boom Studios, co-creator of Zombie Tales, and Damn Nation.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
