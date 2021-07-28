Is Dean Cain The New Dave Bautista? The Daily LITG, 28th July 2021
Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 28th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
- Englishman Who Walked Up Marble Arch Mound And Came Down £5 Poorer
- McFarlane Toys Announces DC Comics Collectibles Takeover
- Tom Taylor's Words In Damian Wayne's Mouth In Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Ash Greninja, Primal Forms, & More Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Today Is Natu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips
- How Doctor Doom Changes A Fantastic Four Member – Forever! (Spoilers)
- Is Everyone Sick Of The Multiverse? (Infinite Frontier #3 Spoilers)
- Behold the Power of Mattel's MOTU: Revelation SDCC Scareglow
- Yet Another Rando Knows Who Batman Is? (Detective Comics Spoilers)
- Swamp Dogs and Fantastical Crime Unit in Scout October 2021 Solicits
- She-Ra Meets Dog Man – Barb Graphic Novel Sold for 6 Figures
- Graphic Autobio, Oh Brother by Georgina Chadderton, Gets 4 Publishers
- Queer Space Opera Graphic Novel Series, Kloud 9, Picked Up By IDW
- First Second Buys 3 JT Petty & Boya Sun Graphic Novels About Mochikoa
- Viktor Koen, New Illustration & Cartooning Department Head at NY SVA
- Frankie Boyle's Return To Stand Up In London's West End – Review
- Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four- The Daily LITG, 27th July 2021
LITG one year ago, Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker cancellation
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC
- Marvel Comics Cancels Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker?
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys
- New Details On Mega Evolution & Level Cap Increase For Pokémon GO
- Unova Week Unlocked at Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- I May Destroy You Gives Television Its First Watchmen
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- As Redskins Change Name, So Marvel Changes Scalphunter To Greycrow
- If… Steve Bell Continues as a Guardian Cartoonist?
- When Chris Claremont Comments On Your Naked Drawing Of Wolverine
- Zenescope Impose Minimum Price On Amazon Marketplace Graphic Novels
- Batman #95 Beats Empyre #2 – The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
LITG two years ago…
One year ago, Val Kilmer was reconciling himself with Chris Achilleos' Batman and I was at the London Film And Comic Con.
- Val Kilmer, Signing the Chris Achilleos Batman Print He Once Rejected
- A Bleak Future and a 100-Year Time Jump in Powers of X #1 [Preview]
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- "Preacher" Season 4: Tom Cruise, Fights Scenes, Roasting Fans [VIDEO]
- Blizzard Devs Nerf Moira In "Overwatch" After Community Complaints
- A New Look For Arthur Suydam's Killing Joke Homage For DCeased
- Chucklefish Announces New Updates Coming To "Wargroove"
- How Many Bruce Springsteen References Did You Find In Detective Comics #1008
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- Dave Sim Tells You How to Keep Your Vagina "Kissing Fresh" in Cerebus "Color Your Own" One-Shot
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jon J. Muth, artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer,
- Jim Davis, creator of Garfield.
- Mike Smith, cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun.
- Ian Akin, comic book inker.
- Mike Cruz of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics.
- Nicholas Ahlhelm, publisher of Metahuman Press
- James Austin Sprandel of Parasite Studios
