Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four- The Daily LITG, 27th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 27th July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Luigi and Jae Lee

No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.

LITG two years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

David Cousens, artist on Falling and Black Star.

artist on Falling and Black Star. Rich Young, co-founder of Ablaze

co-founder of Ablaze Michael T Malve, former owner of Atomic Comics chain.

former owner of Atomic Comics chain. Darren Collett, owner of Splat Comics.

owner of Splat Comics. Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superman