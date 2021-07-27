Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four- The Daily LITG, 27th July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- How Doctor Doom Changes A Fantastic Four Member – Forever! (Spoilers)
- Ash Greninja, Primal Forms, & More Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Tom Taylor's Words In Damian Wayne's Mouth In Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- Magic: The Gathering JumpStart: Historic Horizons "In The Machine"
- Boob Window Argument To Return To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)
- Englishman Who Walked Up Marble Arch Mound And Came Down £5 Poorer
- Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Kurt Busiek's Astro City, And Others, Return To Image Comics
- Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor
- First Conan, Cthulhu and Earliest Weird Tales, Up for Auction
- Scott Snyder Launches New Creator-Owned Line Through ComiXology
- Little, Brown To Publish Kokoro Graphic Novel by Christine Mari
- Star Wars Kanan #1 CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- DC's DEO Gets Deadly New Mission In Infinite Frontier #3 (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Signs And Numbers King Spawn #1 1:250 Variant Covers
- SilverHawks #1 CGC Graded 9.6 Copy Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Oni Buys Amanda Weidman's Graphic Novel Mari And The Cloud Princess
- Minh Lê's New Graphic Novels, Enlighten Me & The New Immortals, Sold
- Chasing Chevy- The Daily LITG, 26th July 2021
LITG one year ago, Luigi and Jae Lee
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
- Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC
- Dialga, Palkia, Giratina Raids Take Over Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Day Two
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys
- New Details On Mega Evolution & Level Cap Increase For Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics Cancels Amazing Mary Jane?
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Daredevil Star Peter Shinkoda Accuses Jeph Loeb of Racist Comments
- Could Mysterious X Of Swords Character Be Ashake From New Mutants?
- New Injustice: Gods Among Us With Batman From Tom Taylor?
- Matt Kindt Talks BRZRKR & Keanu Reeves Acting Out His Dialogue #SDCC
- V.E. Schwab Villain Series to Become Extraordinary Graphic Novels
- Sabaa Tahir Announces Second Ember In The Ashes Graphic Novel #SDCC
LITG two years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- "Arrow": No, Marc Guggenheim is NOT "Divorcing" Oliver & Felicity
- Marvel's Champions Canceled with October's Champions #10
- By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- David Cousens, artist on Falling and Black Star.
- Rich Young, co-founder of Ablaze
- Michael T Malve, former owner of Atomic Comics chain.
- Darren Collett, owner of Splat Comics.
- Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has
