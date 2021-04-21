Harley Quinn And Her Fortnite Skin – The Daily LITG, 21st April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

LITG two years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Cartoonist Teri Wood , of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.

, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled. Shawn Aldridge , writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.

, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash. Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie

Tom Stilwell , CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics

, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.