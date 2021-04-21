Harley Quinn And Her Fortnite Skin – The Daily LITG, 21st April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)
- When Graphic Novel Volumes Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf
- DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Sony Has Announced the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Directors
- Comic Shops Heavily Underestimated Demand For Batman/Fortnite Comic
- Today Is Shiny Grimer Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Preview: Moxley, Gage & A Pizza Cutter
- Batman/Fortnite #1 Comics Sell For $40 on eBay Over Harley Quinn Skin
- Will Rob Liefeld Save The Mighty Crusaders For Archie Comics?
- Wally West Has Five More Crisis To Go Through, At Least – Flash #769
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces New Uncensored Conan Series
- Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno Launch Stoned Master on Kickstarter
- Mindless Speculation – Marvel, Mephisto, Avengers & Vampires
- The Amazing Spider-Man #64: Something Sinister This Way Cometh!
- Catwoman #30 Answers The Poison Ivy Riddle With A Question Mark
- Harrow County Returns With New Mini-Series at Dark Horse
- Naomi's Home Is Not In The DC Multiverse? Justice League #60 Spoilers
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Ablaze Reveals Variant Covers for Comic
- I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel Debuts Misfits: A Personal Manifesto
- Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #8 Faces His Past
- Dick Grayson – The Butt Of Every Joke At DC Comics? Nightwing #79
- Skybound Launches J.L. Westover's Mr Lovenstein Kickstarter
- Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone Else
- The Way Of The Househusband in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.
- Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
- Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
- A Disaster Waiting To Take Place? Bill Schanes on DC's Distribution
- Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- Batman McFarlane Toys Figure Gets a Special Classic Variant
- Exclusive: Secrets of the WWE Smackdown Hacker Revealed
- The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
- The Walking Dead: Bring Daryl, Carol and Michonne to Your Zoom Meeting
- Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
LITG two years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day
- First Image of New Selina Kyle from Gotham Finale is Uncanny
- Frank Cho's Ballpoint Beauties and Batman
- Two Weeks Till Free Comic Book Day 2019 and Here Are 30 Previews – What Are You Planning?
- DC Collectibles at it Again: DC Lucha Explosiva! Figures Have Been Canceled
- Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Cartoonist Teri Wood, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.
- Shawn Aldridge, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.
- Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie
- Tom Stilwell, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics
- Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
