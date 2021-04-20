The Way Of The Househusband in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2021

Daily LITG: The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

"The Way of the Househusband" key art courtesy of Viz Media

  1. The Way of the Househusband: Great Manga, Worst Anime of the Century
  2. DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
  3. The Rookie S03E11 Finds "New Blood" Starting Their First Day: Preview
  4. Rob Liefeld To Launch New Superhero Team By NFT, But Changed His Mind
  5. Full Set List For Pokémon's Silver Lance & Jet Black Poltergeist
  6. Marvel Comics Launches The Last Annihilation Crossover In July
  7. Simon Bisley's Lobo Cover Sells For $192,000 At Auction
  8. Batgirl & Nightwing Talk @#$% Behind Batman's Back in Nightwing #79
  9. Kim's Convenience Finale Aftershow: Stars Dish on CBC Series End
  10. Mythic Quest: David Hornsby Questions Rob McElhenney's Greatness

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, DC Comics, Youngblood, Walmart

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. We also got at what DC Comics are getting into Walmart at that time of trial.

  1. Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
  2. Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
  3. Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
  4. Roman Reigns' Name Banned from WWE TV Says Report
  5. The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
  6. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  7. Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
  8. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
  9. Jim Lee Talks DC Comics Distribution and Batman #92's 230,000 Orders
  10. Locke And Key/Sandman Crossover Prelude Previewed by Joe Hill

LITG two years ago: Roy Thomas Vs DC Comics

  1. Roy Thomas on DC Comics Paying – and Crediting – What's Due
  2. Amazing Spider-Man #25 Holds the Line at $7.99 in July
  3. Did Chris Evans Just Confirm THAT 'Avengers: Endgame' Theory?!
  4. Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale
  5. House Of X And Powers Of X on Front of Next Week's Previews, Sea Of Stars on the Back…

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Evan Dorkin, creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden
  • John Ostrander, writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad.
  • Jeff Mason, publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld
  • Igor Goldkind, comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'.
  • Nick Percival, comics writer, artist, animation director.
  • Dale Berry, publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics.
  • Mark A. Lester of Manga Geek.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

