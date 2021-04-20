The Way Of The Househusband in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2021
Daily LITG: The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- The Way of the Househusband: Great Manga, Worst Anime of the Century
- DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The Rookie S03E11 Finds "New Blood" Starting Their First Day: Preview
- Rob Liefeld To Launch New Superhero Team By NFT, But Changed His Mind
- Full Set List For Pokémon's Silver Lance & Jet Black Poltergeist
- Marvel Comics Launches The Last Annihilation Crossover In July
- Simon Bisley's Lobo Cover Sells For $192,000 At Auction
- Batgirl & Nightwing Talk @#$% Behind Batman's Back in Nightwing #79
- Kim's Convenience Finale Aftershow: Stars Dish on CBC Series End
- Mythic Quest: David Hornsby Questions Rob McElhenney's Greatness
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Graphic Audio to Make Audio Dramas out of Archie Comics
- Shocking Conspiracy Uncovered in World of Betty and Veronica #4
- Marvel to Cash in on Aliens 35th Anniversary with Aliens: Aftermath
- Iron Man is Invincible in this Patrick Zircher & Scott Hanna Original
- Hardcover Tales from the Crypt Slipcase Collection Now Available
- Disney Remix Graphic Novels Line Begins With Operation Parent Trap
- Sitterson and Dougherty's Savage Hearts Brings Romance to Dark Horse
- My Hero Academia and Viz Media Boost Adult Fiction Numbers By 55%
- Ultramega #1 Sells Out Again, Except This Time It's The Original Art
- Action Comics #1 Ashcan Sells For $204,000 At Auction
- Bananaman Trending On Twitter Thanks To The European Super League
- New Football Super League is Soccer Equivalent of Image Comics in 1992
- Pakistan Closes Social Media After Muhammad Cartoons Protests
- The Wrong Way Of The Househusband, The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2021
LITG one year ago, DC Comics, Youngblood, Walmart
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. We also got at what DC Comics are getting into Walmart at that time of trial.
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
- Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
- Roman Reigns' Name Banned from WWE TV Says Report
- The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
- Jim Lee Talks DC Comics Distribution and Batman #92's 230,000 Orders
- Locke And Key/Sandman Crossover Prelude Previewed by Joe Hill
LITG two years ago: Roy Thomas Vs DC Comics
- Roy Thomas on DC Comics Paying – and Crediting – What's Due
- Amazing Spider-Man #25 Holds the Line at $7.99 in July
- Did Chris Evans Just Confirm THAT 'Avengers: Endgame' Theory?!
- Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale
- House Of X And Powers Of X on Front of Next Week's Previews, Sea Of Stars on the Back…
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Evan Dorkin, creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden
- John Ostrander, writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad.
- Jeff Mason, publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld
- Igor Goldkind, comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'.
- Nick Percival, comics writer, artist, animation director.
- Dale Berry, publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics.
- Mark A. Lester of Manga Geek.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
