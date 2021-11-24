It's Always Joe Rogan in Philadelphia- Daily LITG, November 24th 2021
As this goes live, I am either a) in the air on a hastily-rearranged flight from London to San Diego via (shudder) Chicago's O'Hare airport, the day before Thanksgiving. Security, bizarrely was a breeze, and I went from the street to sit-down-and-wait-for-boarding-gate-to-be-announced in twenty minutes. The Verifly app really seems to work. So, anyway.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Doctor Who: BBC Confirms New Year's Day Special & 3 Guest Stars
- Agatha Harkness Makes A Big Return To Marvel Comics
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Marvel Comics New X-Men Event, Destiny Of X, For Spring 2022
- Flash #776 Is The Comic That Tells You What To Do (Spoilers)
- Mister King Reveal Has Been A Long Time Coming (Checkmate #6 Spoilers)
- Matt Fraction Only On Hawkeye TV Series Because He Knows Seth Meyers
- Jim Valentino Creates "Warts And All" History Of Image Comics
- Tonight Is Chimchar Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Two Black Canaries In The DC Comics Universe Again
- No Tops Or Bottoms For Bob Beerbohm
- Batman And Mayor Nakano – A Better Future? Detective Comics #1045
- Devin Funches Joins Diamond Book Distributors As Sales Manager
- Executive Vice President Josh Hayes Quits Diamond Book Distributors
- Gina Gagliano Quits Random House Graphic As Publishing Director
- Tony Lee, On Stepping Down From Showmasters' London Film And Comic Con
- Rancour Over Rancor in The Daily LITG, November 23rd 2021
LITG one year ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and The Walking Dead
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teasing Rick Grimes for Season Finale?
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
- Black Lightning Star China Anne McClain Leaving; Limited Season 4 Role
- Dan Slott Episode Of Marvel 616 No Laughing Matter For Some
- Current Values of the GI Joe Classified Series from Hasbro
- Did Steve Ditko Create Venom? Marvel Spotlight #9 Sells $90 On eBay
- Animaniacs: The Scathing Cognitive Dissonance with Nostalgia (Opinion)
- Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends
- DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
- When Will Identity of New Green Power Ranger Be Officially Revealed?
- James Tynion IV On Jim Gordon In New Batman Comic – And Future State
- A Few More DC Future State Details For Flash and Wonder Woman?
- Brute Force Comics Boom On eBay After Marvel 616 Paul Scheer Episode
- More DC Comics Big Books, Deluxes and Omnibuses Up to August 2021
- Police Find £500,000 Comics and Collectibles Stolen From Diamond UK
LITG two years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.
And Avengers was going back to the beginning.
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- Marvel Comics Very First Superhero, Revealed (Avengers Spoilers)
- Brett Booth and Norm Rapmund – the New Jim Lee and Scott Williams?
- Deadpool Director Tim Miller Left Sequel Because of Ryan Reynolds
- Wizards Issues "Apology" Re: Forsaken Novel – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Tom King's Final Batman #85 Now Contains Tynion and March Prelude With the Joker and Superman's Secret Identity Revealed
- All The Items Offered Today on Local Comic Shop Day 2019
- Sam Guthrie Has a Dad Bod in New Mutants #2 [Preview]
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- Dynamite FOC Covers From Meghan Hetrick, Artgerm, Lucio Parrillo and More
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Graphic novelist, editor and lecturer, Keith McCleary.
- Comic book creator Roger A Wilbanks.
- Comic creator Daniel Thollin.
- Comic artist Jean Sinclair.
- Graphic novelist Ade Brown.
- Creator of The Shadow Conspiracy, Warwick Fraser-Coombe.
