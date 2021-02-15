Joss Whedon, Cas Anvar & Darth Vader – Daily LITG 15th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Darth Vader, Joss Whedon, The Expanse, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Darth Vader and Gina Carano – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Parasite became a comic

And we first started to hear of plans for a shared Image universe.

LITG two years ago, Batman Damned was being redrawn

And Savage Avengers still had The Punisher in it.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben McCool, Grumpy Cat writer

Grumpy Cat writer Stan Kay, writer of Fraggle Rock and Muppets comics.

writer of Fraggle Rock and Muppets comics. Norman Felchle, artist for Superman, Spider-Man, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures, The Griffin and The Night.

artist for Superman, Spider-Man, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures, The Griffin and The Night. Christian Colbert, creator on Raven's Hollow and Lucius Hammer

creator on Raven's Hollow and Lucius Hammer Pat Callanan, owner of Cave Comics in Newtown

owner of Cave Comics in Newtown John Odum , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Comic book letterer, Jesse Post

